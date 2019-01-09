Danny Tolin (120 pounds), Ethan Mahaffey (126), Ethan Kaiser (132), Cade Johnson (138), Nick Winland (145), Corey Boren (195) each won matches by pin Wednesday, leading Chesterton to a 58-15 win over Valparaiso in Duneland Athletic Conference wrestling action.
Joseph Cioe won by pin at 220 for the Vikings.
Girls basketball
Lake Central 54, West Side 47: Taylor Jaksich had 15 points to lead the Indians over the Cougars.
Sara Zabrecky added 12 points.
West Side's Dash Shaw led all scorers with 24 points.
Michigan City to hold mini clinic: Michigan City High School's girls basketball team will hold a mini clinic for girls in grades Kindergarten through eight from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at Wolves Den Gymnasium. The clinic is free and no advance registration required. Parents will be asked to complete permission slips at the door.
Tournament pairings shows announced: Broadcasts for the IHSAA's girls and boys basketball tournaments have been announced.
The pairings show for the 44th girls tournament will air at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20. on IHSAA Champions Radio Network local affiliates WJOB-AM (1230), WJOB-FM (104.7) and WEFM-FM (95.9) plus online at IHSAAtv.org.,
The pairings show for the 109th boys tourney will air at 4 p.m. Feb. 17.
Both two‐hour programs will be hosted by Bob Lovell of Indiana Sports Talk.
Also, a separate tournament preview show will run at 4 p.m. Jan. 23 for the girls draw and 5 p.m. Feb. 26 for the boys draw on Fox Sports Indiana.
Boys soccer
Hebron is accepting resumes for coaching position: Hebron High School is accepting resumes its coaching opening.
For details, call Hebron athletic director John Steinhilber at 219-996-4771, ext. 123