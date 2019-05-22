Crown Point played in the Indiana High School Lacrosse Association state tournament the last two seasons, but this was its first time hosting a postseason game.
"We came out a little bit nervous," Crown Point coach Joe Laird said Wednesday. "We really didn't know what to expect."
Despite a slow start, Crown Point, the No. 8 seed, responded with a 4-2 win over No. 9 South Bend St. Joseph at the Crown Point Sportsplex.
AJ Rogers, Jack Zaleski, Dan Krzeminski and Max Garcia scored for Crown Point. Goalie Dominic Dennis made 11 saves.
Crown Point (15-4) advances to Saturday's quarterfinals.
Crown Point lost 6-5 to St. Joseph in last year's first round. It also lost to Indianapolis Cathedral a year prior.
Even though CP defeated St. Joseph 13-5 earlier this season, Laird said his team didn't enter overconfident.
"We wiped the slate clean," said Laird, whose team trailed 1-0 early. "We scored the next three goals and we appeared to play more relaxed.
"We had a nice crowd. There were a lot of alumni and their parents, as well."
It's the first postseason win for Crown Point in the 10 years of the program's existence.
"We're a young program, and we don't get a lot of respect," said Laird, who is in his seventh year as coach.
The postgame celebration was hardly instantaneous.
"It took them some time to understand," Laird said. "We grinded it out. It was a very low-scoring game.
"It was a big sigh of relief. Once they let it loose, we started to celebrate. As they, survive and advance."
Baseball
Class A Washington Township Sectional: Owen Winters was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and he also went the distance in Kouts' 10-4 win over Morgan Township.
Winter (5-1) allowed five hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts for the Mustangs (14-10-1).
Hunter Yager was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Deardorff had a double and two runs scored.
Hunter Swivel was 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored for the Cherokees (7-12).
Girls tennis
LaPorte Regional: The host Slicers and Valparaiso fell in the semifinal round of the regional.
Valparaiso lost 3-2 to No. 12 Penn, while South Bend St. Joseph swept LaPorte 5-0.
The Vikings' Rose Pastoret won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and will advance in the individual state series. Anna Flude won 7-6, 4-6, 10-4 at No. 2.
LaPorte lost all five of its matches in straight sets.
The Indians and Kingsmen will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for the title.