Marquette Catholic senior Emma Nolan scored a career-high 36 points Wednesday in the Times No. 1 Blazers' 74-14 win over Illiana Christian.
Nolan, who score 16 straight points at one juncture, had 10 in the first quarter and 11 in the third for Marquette (7-1).
Twin sister Sophia added 13 points. Morgan Crook had 14 points, four assists and four steals.
The Blazers scored the first 27 points of the contest, keeping the Vikings off the scoreboard until the 6:37 mark of the second quarter.
Baseball
Bishop Noll to hold winter camp: Bishop Noll's baseball program will hold a winter skills camp from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at the school. The camp is open to students in grades five to eight. Students will have a hands on training experience with coaches and players. For details, go to bishopnollathletics.or or call 219-932-9058.
Lake Central to hold baseball camps: Lake Central will hold baseball camps for students in grades 1 through 8 Feb. 2, 9 and March 2. Instruction will be provided by the Lake Central High School coaching staff and players. Classes will be limited to 60 per session. Cost for grades 3 through to 8 is $45 per person ($25 for each additional family member) and $25 per person for grades 1 and 2 ($15 for addition family member). Deadline is Jan. 25. On Feb. 2, grades 6-8 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 3-5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On Feb. 9. grades 3-5 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 6-8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On March 2, grades 1 and 2 meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.lakecentralcamps.com.
Football
Annual Mustang Toy Roundup runs through Dec. 12: The Mustang Toy Roundup will run through Dec. 12.
For over 35 consecutive years, the players of the Munster football teams and Munster High School clubs and groups have decided to help as many children as possible during the holiday season. Interested parties can send a new unwrapped toy valued at $10.00 or more. Those of you that would rather have a player or student shop for you may send a check made out to Mustang Football —Toys and send it to: Jason Grunewald or Leroy Marsh at Munster High School, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster, Indiana, 46321.
Toys can also be given to a Munster football player or coach or dropped off at the Munster High School Athletic Office between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All toys must be collected no later than Dec. 12 so that we may distribute the toys to the children.