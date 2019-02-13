The Wireman brothers combined for 46 points on Wednesday to lead Kouts over Lake Station 67-62.
Brent Wireman led the Mustangs with 17 points. Cale Wireman had 15 points and Cole Wireman 14.
Dominique Smith had a game-high 26 points for the Eagles.
E.C. Central 57, Lighthouse 53: Rodney Clemons scored 28 points to lead the Cardinals (9-9) over the Lions.
Lowell 71, Morton 52: Dustin Hudak had 30 points to lead the Red Devils over the Governors.
Wheeler 55, Kankakee Valley 52: Dylan Radinsky led four players in double figures with 14 points to lead the Bearcats over the Kougars.
Peyton Kostbade and Came Morton each scored 13 points, while Kyle Horan had 11.
Billy Bonilla had 12 points and Eli Cordin 11 for Kankakee Valley.
TF South 74, Tinley Park 62: Andrew Stewart had 24 points to lead the Rebels to the win.
London Denman had 12 rebounds.
News and notes
LaPorte hall of fame ceremony to take place Feb. 22: Bill Shuta, Mike Benjamin, Chris Yelich and Jack Bunce will be inducted into LaPorte High School's Norman J. Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 22.
The ceremony will take place in between the Munster-LaPorte junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games.
Shuta, a 1980 graduate, posted a career record of 36-8 with a 1.39 ERA in three seasons with the Slicers. He was the Duneland Athletic Conference MVP for baseball in 1979.
Benjamin, a 1974 grad, played three seasons for the Slicers, leading the basketball team in scoring his final two seasons. As a junior, he scored 27 points in a 77-74 upset win over No. 3-ranked Michigan City Elston. He finished his career with 773 points.
Yelich, a 1980 grad, played three years of varsity football. As a senior, he was switched from defensive line to fullback. He rushed for almost 1,000 yards in his last prep campaign. He helped a team that was 1-19 the last two years post a 6-4 mark.
Bunce was a three-sport athlete for the Slicers. He was voted the team’s best defensive back as a senior. He was third on the basketball team in scoring as a senior (169 points). In baseball, he was a pitcher and outfielder. He tossed a one-hitter against Elkhart.