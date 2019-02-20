Ahron Ulis reached 1,000 points for his career Wednesday and Marian Catholic won the East Suburban Catholic Conference title with a 72-51 boys basketball win over Joliet Catholic.
Ulis scored 12 points for the Spartans (25-4, 8-1) and has 1,001 points. Chris White had a team-high 22.
Marian Catholic last won the crown in 2015-16. It's the ninth league title for the program, fifth in the ESCC. It's also the fourth 25-win season for the program.
LaPorte, Munster to sell basketball tournament tickets: The LaPorte Slicers will play the winner of the South Bend Riley-Penn game at 6:30 p.m. on March 1 at Penn. Full tournament tickets will be available in the LaPorte athletic office, beginning Thursday. Cost of a season ticket is $10.00. Single session tickets will be available at the gate for $6 each.
Munster will be selling season tickets for the Class 4A Crown Point Sectional, starting Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tickets will also be on sale at the same time Feb. 25 and 26 and from 8 to noon Feb. 27. Tickets are $10.