Valparaiso's Brandon Newman has been nominated for the 42nd McDonald's All-American Games.
The Purdue recruit is one of 13 players from Indiana to be nominated.
La Lumiere's Keion Brooks, Gerald Drumgoole, Jakov Kukic, Elias Neuman, Isaiah Stewart and Paxson Wojcik were also nominated.
Final rosters will be announced on Jan. 24.
The boys and girls games will be played March 27 in Atlanta.
Hobart 48, Clark 30: Caleb Banjoff scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Brickies past the Pioneers.
Tristun Cano had 13 points for Clark, while Zarious Coleman added 10.
Porter County Conference Tournament: Trevor Braden scored 22 points to lead Morgan Township to a 66-52 win over LaCrosse in the opening round at Kouts.
Cody Maxwell added 17 points. while Hunter Swivel scored 16.
Kaleb Frazer had 19 points for the Tigers.
Washington Township edged Hebron 60-55 in the nightcap.
Wrestling
Chesterton 48, LaPorte 23: Luke Stento (106 pounds), Danny Tolin (120), Chad Berdine (126), Nick Winland (145), Brock Ellis (152), Evan Bates (220) won their matches by pin to lead the Trojans over the Slicers in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
Noah Perez (182) and Jaden Browder (195) had pins for LaPorte.