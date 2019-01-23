Inclement weather continues to have an impact on the Porter County Conference's girls and boys basketball tournaments.
The event was postponed for the third time in the past four days.
The Porter County Conference's Twitter page said, "We are sorry to inform you that we will not be playing the PCC tournament championships tonight due to road conditions and school cancelations."
The games have been rescheduled for 5:30 and 7 p.m., Thursday, respectively for the girls and boys title games at Kouts. Hebron and South Central meet in the girls championship, while the host Mustangs face Washington Township, which is aiming the for program's first tourney crown.
E.C. Central 81, Clark 14: Tiara Jackson erupted for a game-high 31 points to lead the Cardinals (12-9, 3-1) over the Pioneers in Great Lakes Athletic Conference play.
Taiyanna Jackson added eight points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.