Valparaiso's Gracie Cusson was medalist Tuesday at the New Prairie Invitational with a 77.
LaPorte was 15th as a team at Legacy Hills. Gabby Hull had the low score for the Slicers with a 122.
Boone Grove 227, Hanover Central 247, Wheeler 285: Annika Ehrich and Katie Brei each carded 52s to lead the Wolves to the triangular win.
The Wildcats' Izzy Sitkowski was the medalist at South Shore with a 49.
Lowell 192, Andrean 224: Tori Langen won medalist honors with a 42 in the Red Devil's Northwest Crossroads Conference win at Pheasant Valley.
Sydney Kmetz and Megan Thomas paced the Niners with a 50.
Munster 175, Highland 206: Anaya Sharma won medalist honors with a 41 at Wicker Park in the Mustangs' NCC win over the Trojans.
Football
Tickets available for LaPorte at New Prairie game: Tickets may be purchased in advance for the Slicers at New Prairie game at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 for $3 at LaPorte High School athletic department. Admission price at the game will be $5. No season passes from either school will be permitted for this contest.