Baseball
Boone Grove at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Clark vs. Hammond at Dowling Park, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at North White, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Illiana Christian, TBA, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Crown Point, Portage at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Township at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academy at South Central, 4:45 p.m.
LaVille at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.
LaCrosse at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Westville at Hammond, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hammond Academy at Highland, 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:15 p.m.
E.C. Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.
Gavit at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Gavit, Hammond, Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Gavit, Hammond, Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.