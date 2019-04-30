{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Boone Grove at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Clark vs. Hammond at Dowling Park, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at North White, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Illiana Christian, TBA, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Crown Point, Portage at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Township at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Academy at South Central, 4:45 p.m.

LaVille at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.

LaCrosse at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Westville at Hammond, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hammond Academy at Highland, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:15 p.m.

E.C. Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.

Gavit at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Gavit, Hammond, Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Gavit, Hammond, Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

