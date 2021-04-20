West Side duo among Region players recognized in AP All-State honors

Players were selected regardless of class size. There was one junior, Homesteads Fletcher Loyer, out of 15 on the three all-state teams. Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst and fellow Purdue recruit Trey Kaufman-Renn were among first-team selections. Notre Dame recruits Blake Wesley and J.R. Konieczny were second-team selections.

Two other Big Ten recruits — Lafayette Jefferson guard Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern) and Homestead guard Luke Goode (Illinois) — and Blackford guard Luke Brown, who is headed to Stetson, rounded out the first team.

Jalen Blackmon, the Marion star who led the state in scoring at 33.5 points, Shamar Avance of Lawrence North and Brian Waddell of Carmel complete the second team.

Blackmon will play for former Valparaiso star Bryce Drew at Grand Canyon. Waddell, who led Carmel to a second straight Class 4A title, is considering an offer from Purdue, and Avance remains undecided about a college.