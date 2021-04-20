West Side duo among Region players recognized in AP All-State honors

West Side's Jalen Washington and Quimari Peterson guided the Cougars to a historic season, and the duo is half of four Region players named Associated Press High Honorable Mention on Tuesday.
No Northwest Indiana players were named to either of the first, second or third team all-state selections by a panel of media members and coaches across the Hoosier State.
Washington is a consensus five-star recruit and named Indiana Junior All-Star while Peterson was The Times' 2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. They were joined by Appalachian State recruit Christopher Mantis, who is Lowell's all-time leading scorer, and Hammond's Harold Woods, who led the Wildcats to their first AP No. 1 ranking since 1974.
The AP honors announced Tuesday consist of three teams, with five players selected to each team, the 20-person high honorable mention list and a selection of 54 to honorable mention.
Six players from the Region were named honorable mention: Bowman's Koron Davis, 21st Century's Quintin Floyd, Chesterton's Travis Grayson, Michigan City's Jamie Hodges Jr., Hammond's Darrell Reed and Kouts' Cole Wireman.
Wireman led Kouts to its first-ever state championship game appearance. Davis is Bowman's all-time leading scorer and led the Eagles to a regional final appearance. Reed will continue his career at Alabama State playing for former NBA guard Mo Williams. Both sophomores, Floyd and Hodges rose onto the scene this season and Grayson emerged to lead the Trojans in the Duneland Athletic Conference championship hunt.
Players were selected regardless of class size. There was one junior, Homesteads Fletcher Loyer, out of 15 on the three all-state teams. Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst and fellow Purdue recruit Trey Kaufman-Renn were among first-team selections. Notre Dame recruits Blake Wesley and J.R. Konieczny were second-team selections.
Two other Big Ten recruits — Lafayette Jefferson guard Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern) and Homestead guard Luke Goode (Illinois) — and Blackford guard Luke Brown, who is headed to Stetson, rounded out the first team.
Jalen Blackmon, the Marion star who led the state in scoring at 33.5 points, Shamar Avance of Lawrence North and Brian Waddell of Carmel complete the second team.
Blackmon will play for former Valparaiso star Bryce Drew at Grand Canyon. Waddell, who led Carmel to a second straight Class 4A title, is considering an offer from Purdue, and Avance remains undecided about a college.
Loyer is joined on the third team by two Butler recruits — Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg and Jayden Taylor of Perry Meridian. Evansville-bound Blake Sisley, from Heritage Hills, and Kooper Jacobi, Kaufman-Renn's teammate at Silver Creek. Jacobi will play next season at Toledo are the other third-team members.
Gallery: The 2021 Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year, West Side's Quimari Peterson
Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year
Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year
Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year
Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year
Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year
Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year
Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year
Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year
Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year
032121-spt-bbk-ws_11
032121-spt-bbk-ws_2
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
Gary West Side/ , Sectional Championship
Gary WS/Elkhart, boy's basketball regionals
Lake Central vs. West Side
030421-spt-bbk-ws_13
030421-spt-bbk-ws_4
030421-spt-bbk-ws_2
Chesterton at West Side
Chesterton at West Side
West Side at Munster boys basketball
West Side at Munster boys basketball
West Side at Munster boys basketball
West Side at Munster boys basketball
West Side at Munster boys basketball
West Side/21st Century, boys basketball
West Side/21st Century, boys basketball
West Side/21st Century, boys basketball
West Side/21st Century, boys basketball
Quimari Peterson, West Side
West Side at Valparaiso boys basketball
West Side at Valparaiso boys basketball
West Side at Valparaiso boys basketball
Bowman/Gary West Side, boys basketball
Hammond visits West Side boys basketball
Hammond visits West Side boys basketball
Hammond visits West Side boys basketball
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_13
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_7
Gallery
The Associated Press contributed to this story.