West Side senior proud to overcome, advance to regional

HIGHLAND — The tears Athalia Barrett shed Tuesday after the Highland Sectional were ones of pride.
The West Side senior and her Cougars teammates are proud of what they’ve done this season. They overcame a lot.
“When you come (to Highland) and you see (the facilities) and you go back to where we’re from and you see what we have, it’s heartbreaking. You don’t have much to work with,” Barrett said. “It’s hard to work hard when it doesn’t look like you should be working hard.”
Track upgrades began in the fall and were supposed to be finished at West Side in time for this season. Weather and COVID-19 delayed some of the work, so the Cougars are practicing on concrete. Barrett said many of the athletes developed shin splints.
“We can’t even run our best, because we’re in pain from practice. We can’t really practice anywhere else because of (crime in) our community, our neighborhood. It’s so hard,” Barrett said. “I’m just so proud of how far we’ve come because we’ve had so much against us. It definitely crushed some dreams (to not have the track ready). I was going to have a senior night. I’m just happy that the class after me is going to have it.”
The lack of a proper running surface, combined with the pandemic, led to a low turnout. Coach Veronica Williams said only 12 girls were on the roster. It’s the smallest group she’s ever had.
Williams made Barrett her team captain with that in mind. On top of being the hardest worker on the roster, Barrett is a born leader.
“She carried this team,” Williams said. “She was extraordinary.”
Barrett took it upon herself to organize a team group text to keep everyone on the same page. She took temperatures for COVID checks before practices. She puts together team meetings and makes sure her teammates train when and where they should. In short, Williams said, she makes coaching easier.
“I try to be a big sister. All the girls I run with, I look at them as my sisters. I have to push them as hard as I can. It means everything to me to be their captain,” Barrett said. “I get to help guide them and that means everything to me.”
She’s the only Cougar advancing to next week's Portage Regional. Her 400-meters time of 1:02.4 was good enough for third in Highland.
Being a multi-event athlete took a toll after that, though. Barrett vomited after running the 800. She needed help getting off the track after the 1,600 meter relay
“The 400 killed me. Right after the 400, it was the 800 and I was not feeling it,” she said. “I just had to come out and here and do it. I’m the captain of my team, got to suck it up.”
Things get easier, in that regard, next week. She’ll only have to run one event, though the competition gets much better.
Regardless, Barrett will have reason to be proud.
“These other schools, they have all these facilities. They have all these programs," she said. "We don’t. When you come out here and you work hard and you win, it’s a completely different feeling. It’s like ‘I can really do this. No matter how much is against me, I’m still winning."
Host Chesterton defends turf
Host Chesterton won a sectional title with a team total of 174.5 points, qualifying for the regional in 15 of 16 events. Trojans sprinter Camryn Dunn won the 100, 200, 400 and ran a leg on the first-place 1,600 relay team.
Valparaiso’s Kaylie Politza set a meet record in the 800 at 2:12.12. She also won the 1,600 and ran legs on two regional-qualifying relay teams. The Vikings’ Ayla Rice took first in both throwing events.
Valparaiso was second with 171 points.
Lake Central wins at Lowell
Lake Central won nine events to finish with 213.5 points to win the Lowell sectional. Senior Missy Fritz won the 100 and 200 and was part of the championship 1,600 relay team and the second-place 400 relay squad. LaTreasure Johnson set a meet record in the long jump (19 feet, 2 inches).
The Red Devils’ Karina James set sectional records in both the 1,600 (4:54.19) and 3,200 (10:48.17).
The team trophy is LC’s 28th, the fifth-best total in the state.
KV cruises in home sectional
Kankakee Valley won its ninth sectional title in 10 years, totaling 187 points.
Kougars junior Taylor Schoonveld won the 300 hurdles, finished third in the 100 hurdles, ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay team and took first in the high jump. Freshman Emma Bell won both distance races.
Kouts finished second, as a team, with 73 points. It’s the best postseason finish for the Fillies since 2007.