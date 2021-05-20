West Side senior proud to overcome, advance to regional

HIGHLAND — The tears Athalia Barrett shed Tuesday after the Highland Sectional were ones of pride.

The West Side senior and her Cougars teammates are proud of what they’ve done this season. They overcame a lot.

“When you come (to Highland) and you see (the facilities) and you go back to where we’re from and you see what we have, it’s heartbreaking. You don’t have much to work with,” Barrett said. “It’s hard to work hard when it doesn’t look like you should be working hard.”

Track upgrades began in the fall and were supposed to be finished at West Side in time for this season. Weather and COVID-19 delayed some of the work, so the Cougars are practicing on concrete. Barrett said many of the athletes developed shin splints.

“We can’t even run our best, because we’re in pain from practice. We can’t really practice anywhere else because of (crime in) our community, our neighborhood. It’s so hard,” Barrett said. “I’m just so proud of how far we’ve come because we’ve had so much against us. It definitely crushed some dreams (to not have the track ready). I was going to have a senior night. I’m just happy that the class after me is going to have it.”