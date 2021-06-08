West Side track and field enters new era with refurbished facility

Ditto for Walter Monagan, who was part of West Side's 1,600-meter relay team that set a still-standing state record of 3 minutes, 13.66 seconds back in 1980. "I came out here a few times (in recent years) and I saw the track and it was really beat up," he said. "Now this is something good to see and it's about time."

Monagan, already in the Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame as a 400 state champ in 1981, will be inducted with his relay teammates Kenneth Carter, Craig Peterson and Sortero Burnett on June 19. His journey wouldn't be possible without the mentorship of Willie Williams, who coached the Cougars to five state titles between 1974 and 1980.

"I didn't come out for track until my freshman year," Monagan said. "And the thing about it, coach Williams, rest his soul — he saw in me stuff that I didn't know I (had). I really believe my best race was the 200. He put me in the 400 and I became a state champion."

Monagan was one of many from Gary, both individuals and teams. Roosevelt won 20 boys state titles under coaching legends Louis "Bo" Mallard, Don Leek and John Campbell. Froebel (14) and Tolleston (one), which were merged to form West Side, combined for 15 more titles, and Horace Mann won four. Gary girls track teams won six state titles: three by Lew Wallace, two by Roosevelt and one by West Side.