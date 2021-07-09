West Side's Jalen Washington commits to national power North Carolina

GARY — West Side senior-to-be Jalen Washington made a verbal commitment to a college basketball blue blood Friday, tweeting his pledge to attend North Carolina.
“The great history that UNC has, I wanted to be a part of that,” Washington said.
North Carolina has six NCAA Tournament titles, third-most all-time. It's also produced talents such as Bulls legend Michael Jordan plus James Worthy, Sam Perkins, Vince Carter and Bob McAdoo.
The 6-foot, 9-inch Washington averaged 12.5 points and six rebounds as a junior. He helped lead West Side to the Class 4A semistate, where the Cougars fell to eventual state champion Carmel, 53-50 in overtime.
Washington ranked in the top 30 players in his class nationally by Rivals, 24/7 Sports and ESPN. An Indiana Junior All-Star, he'll be one of the favorites for Indiana's Mr. Basketball this upcoming season.
“It’s definitely a weight off my shoulders. I don’t have to answer all these calls and (can) just try to be a normal high school student, for the most part," Washington said. '
"The recruiting experience was great, though, nonetheless. We were in a different time (with the pandemic), so I didn’t get the experience that I thought I was going to get. But I felt like it helped me grow as a young man. There were a lot of life lessons from the recruiting process.”
West Side coach Chris Buggs said UNC checked all the boxes Washington was looking for, both athletically and academically.
“He had amazing options. It was a really tough decision for him. Obviously we’re in a basketball-crazy state, so that made it really tough for him (to choose an out-of-state school),” Buggs said.
Washington also considered Purdue, Michigan State, Marquette, Stanford, Indiana, Oklahoma and several other schools. He said while he was on visits to some of the other campuses, Chapel Hill was still on his mind.
“Getting to visit them first and then visiting all these other schools, I had a feeling deep down inside that it was the right place for me,” he said.
Style of play was also a big factor. Tar Heels coaches pitched a quicker, more up-tempo game than some of the other programs.
“Being in the ACC they have a more modern style of play for (my position). I can step outside and shoot and just play a lot faster,” Washington said. “I always told myself that wherever I felt like was best for me, that’s where I was going to go.”
With the decision made, Washington can focus on the coming school year and his senior season with the Cougars.
“He’s an old-school kid, one of those kids who definitely appreciates the little things in life. He appreciates his family. He appreciates his friends and having the opportunity to work on his game. Those are the things he really cares about,” Buggs said. “He found the school he wanted to go to.
