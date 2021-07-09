West Side's Jalen Washington commits to national power North Carolina

West Side coach Chris Buggs said UNC checked all the boxes Washington was looking for, both athletically and academically.

“He had amazing options. It was a really tough decision for him. Obviously we’re in a basketball-crazy state, so that made it really tough for him (to choose an out-of-state school),” Buggs said.

Washington also considered Purdue, Michigan State, Marquette, Stanford, Indiana, Oklahoma and several other schools. He said while he was on visits to some of the other campuses, Chapel Hill was still on his mind.

“Getting to visit them first and then visiting all these other schools, I had a feeling deep down inside that it was the right place for me,” he said.

Style of play was also a big factor. Tar Heels coaches pitched a quicker, more up-tempo game than some of the other programs.

“Being in the ACC they have a more modern style of play for (my position). I can step outside and shoot and just play a lot faster,” Washington said. “I always told myself that wherever I felt like was best for me, that’s where I was going to go.”

With the decision made, Washington can focus on the coming school year and his senior season with the Cougars.