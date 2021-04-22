West Side's Jalen Washington ranked 27th in class by ESPN

Purdue adds assistant, signs Waddell: Purdue coach Matt Painter filled the second void on his coaching staff Thursday by hiring Terry Johnson from Ohio State. Johnson spent the last seven seasons working under coach Chris Holtmann, the first three at Butler and the last four with the Buckeyes. Last week, Painter brought back Paul Lusk for his second stint with the Boilermakers. Carmel's Brian Waddell signed with the Boilermakers on Thursday, joining Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst and runner-up Trey Kaufman-Renn. Waddell averaged 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in his senior season, leading the Greyhounds to a second straight Class 4A state championship. The 6-foot-7 forward had shooting splits of .607/.405/.855. Waddell's father, Matt, played with Painter at Purdue in the 1990s.