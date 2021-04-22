West Side's Jalen Washington ranked 27th in class by ESPN

PREP SPORTS
Washington ranked 27th by ESPN: West Side star junior Jalen Washington is ranked 27th against his piers in the latest ESPN rankings released Wednesday. Washington was a first-team all-area selection by The Times after averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game helping lead the Cougars to a Class 4A regional appearance. The Indiana Junior All-Star is a four-star prospect by ESPN in its latest rankings. Recruiting service Rivals ranks Washington 24th overall and a four-star recruit while 247sports ranks Washington 20th and a five-start prospect.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Suburban advances behind Washington's double-double: South Suburban's quest for a national championship lives on with an 85-83 win over North Central Missouri at the NJCAA Division II tournament in Danville, Illinois on Thursday. Deshawndre Washington had 36 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the win.
Purdue adds assistant, signs Waddell: Purdue coach Matt Painter filled the second void on his coaching staff Thursday by hiring Terry Johnson from Ohio State. Johnson spent the last seven seasons working under coach Chris Holtmann, the first three at Butler and the last four with the Buckeyes. Last week, Painter brought back Paul Lusk for his second stint with the Boilermakers. Carmel's Brian Waddell signed with the Boilermakers on Thursday, joining Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst and runner-up Trey Kaufman-Renn. Waddell averaged 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in his senior season, leading the Greyhounds to a second straight Class 4A state championship. The 6-foot-7 forward had shooting splits of .607/.405/.855. Waddell's father, Matt, played with Painter at Purdue in the 1990s.
Loyola's Krutwig turning pro: Cameron Krutwig etched himself in Missouri Valley Conference lore, leading Loyola to a Final Four as a freshman and a return to the Sweet Sixteen as a senior. On Thursday, Krutwig announced in a YouTube video he will forego his extra year of eligibility and turn professional. He and fellow Chicago-area senior Lucas Williamson led the Ramblers to 99 victories the last four years, the most wins over a four-year period in school history. Williamson has not announced if he will return.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Czerwonka named MVC Select: Valparaiso star sophomore Olivia Czerwonka was named to the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Select Team. Czerwonka went 4-1 in both doubles and singles league matches. Czerwonka helped lead Valparaiso to its most single-season wins since the 2006-07 season.
MEN'S GOLF
VanArragon adds another MVC honor: Valparaiso sophomore Caleb VanArragon was named Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week for the third time this season. He carded a three-under, three-round performance to earn his first career individual medal at the Wright State Invitational. VanArragon carries a team-best 72.26 season scoring average into Monday's MVC Championships. He has nine rounds of par or better, and five sub-70 rounds this season.