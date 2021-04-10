West Side's Quimari Peterson is The Times 2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year

GARY — Quimari Peterson still can't let it go.
He never will.
"I think about that shot every day," Peterson said. "Every day."
The shot West Side's star point guard is referring to is his floater at the end of regulation against Carmel at the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate. In a tie game and with a trip to the Class 4A state final on the line, Peterson had the ball in his hands in the closing seconds.
Nearly everyone in attendance was on their feet, waiting to see if Peterson would drain the game winner that most people have only dreamed of in their driveway or at the park.
It wasn't meant to be.
Peterson's shot careened off the back iron, sending the game into overtime. Carmel ultimately pulled away in the extra frame for a 53-50 win, putting an end to West Side's season and Peterson's prep career.
After the game, the senior said he let his team down.
Three weeks later his outlook remains the same.
"I still feel that way," Peterson said. "I got in foul trouble early, and that was just so immature."
When Peterson reflects on that shot and that game, he doesn't talk about how he tied for the game-high with 16 points. He doesn't remind people he scored six of the Cougars' 10 points in overtime. He doesn't bring up how he made his team's only 3-pointer.
Peterson, The Times 2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year, won't say that he led West Side to its first sectional and regional titles since 2005.
However, according to Cougars coach Chris Buggs, that's exactly what he did.
"After that Carmel game, he walked around the locker room and was like, 'I'm the reason why we lost.' He felt like he let the whole city (of Gary) down, and the rest of the seniors down," Buggs said. "I just had to tell him, 'Quimari, it's OK.'"
If Buggs had the chance to replay that final possession in regulation, he would still trust Peterson to take and make that shot.
The way he sees it, West Side wouldn't have been in that position anyway without their mild-mannered, fearless leader, who used his shortcomings over the years to become one of the premier players in the state.
"When he was younger, he had some times during sectional games when he disappeared and mentally he just wasn't there," Buggs said. "But he took those failures and grew from them, and I think those failures made him better in the end when he became a senior. This year, he was always there for us at the end of big games.
"We all wanted him to have the ball."
Buggs, who has known Peterson since he was in middle school, said it was a joy to watch the guard come into his own and help "rejuvenate the program." The senior's stats weren't gaudy, averaging 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.
But on a team that also featured consensus five-star prospect and Indiana Junior All-Star Jalen Washington, high-flying forward Chrishawn Christmas, gargantuan center Mason Nicholson and do-it-all sixth man Parion Roberson, Peterson didn't always have to be the star of the show.
He just had to orchestrate it.
"I listened to my coaches," Peterson said. "Coach Buggs won a state championship (at West Side in 2002) and he used to always tell us he's been through this already. He told me that people would tell me I need to take more shots or do this or that, but we all just stayed focused and bought into our role.
"All I wanted to do was win."
Peterson said his drive and obsession to win, which was evident every time he suited up this season, began long before high school.
In fact, it actually started with his older brother, Dakari Gill, who never took it easy on him when they played one-on-one as youngsters.
"(My passion) comes from my big brother, definitely," Peterson said. "I wanted to be just like him."
Peterson said he idolized Gill, a 2017 West Side grad. Now, Gill believes his younger sibling is the one who should be looked up to.
"I was always hard on him, but I just had to toughen him up," Gill said. "You know we come from the trenches out here in Gary, and only the strong survive. I think he's one of the strongest. ... He's doing way better than I did for real.
"That's a talented young man with his head on his shoulders."
One child who has already latched on to Peterson is 3-year-old Christopher Jones, the youngest son of Gary Middle School boys basketball coach Alexander Jones Sr.
According to Jones Sr., his son views Peterson as a celebrity.
"My son wants to be a hooper, and he has his little basketball court, and he just runs around the house screaming Mari's name," Jones said. "It's no other basketball player he wants to be. I even said, 'Well, what about LeBron James? Michael Jordan?' And he told me, 'No, I want to be Mari!'
"You know when we shoot everyone usually yells, 'KOBE!' But for my son, he's yelling, 'MARI!'"
Jones, a 1999 Wirt Emerson alum, added that while his son may be too young to understand what it took for Peterson to become a Division I-caliber point guard, his middle school players have often witnessed Peterson's work ethic firsthand.
It was routine for the senior to spend extra hours in the gym honing his craft.
"I would take some of my kids up there, and they would see him shooting around. He would get up 200-300 shots before practice, then practice with the team and then stay after practice," Jones said. "I told my kids, 'This is Kobe stuff. This is what Kobe did.' Quimari isn't good because he's just good. He put in the work to be comfortable in any situation on the court."
Peterson said he is proud to be a part of West Side's resurgence and to positively impact the younger generation along the way. The senior still has a lot more basketball in his future, holding scholarship offers from Indiana State, IUPUI, New Orleans and Valparaiso.
But, the way his high school career ended will always sting.
One shot away from winning semistate.
One shot away from competing in Indianapolis.
One shot away from glory.
Peterson still made the trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the Class 4A state championship, watching as Carmel prevailed once again in overtime to clinch its fourth state crown.
The next time he's there, he'd like to see some familiar faces from his hometown.
"Hopefully Jalen and the rest of them can bring it home next year," Peterson said. "I'll definitely be attending that."