West Side's Quimari Peterson is The Times 2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year

He just had to orchestrate it.

"I listened to my coaches," Peterson said. "Coach Buggs won a state championship (at West Side in 2002) and he used to always tell us he's been through this already. He told me that people would tell me I need to take more shots or do this or that, but we all just stayed focused and bought into our role.

"All I wanted to do was win."

Peterson said his drive and obsession to win, which was evident every time he suited up this season, began long before high school.

In fact, it actually started with his older brother, Dakari Gill, who never took it easy on him when they played one-on-one as youngsters.

"(My passion) comes from my big brother, definitely," Peterson said. "I wanted to be just like him."

Peterson said he idolized Gill, a 2017 West Side grad. Now, Gill believes his younger sibling is the one who should be looked up to.

"I was always hard on him, but I just had to toughen him up," Gill said. "You know we come from the trenches out here in Gary, and only the strong survive. I think he's one of the strongest. ... He's doing way better than I did for real.

"That's a talented young man with his head on his shoulders."