Wheeler rallies to beat Illiana Christian for 1st sectional title since 2013

After Illiana’s Taylor Oppenhuis drove in two runs with a bad-hop single to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, Wheeler rallied. Weiland jump-started a five-run fifth with a two-run blast to left field to put the Bearcats back on top 3-2.

“I was really trying my best to be positive, I've been really antsy the whole game,” Weiland said. I struck out the first two times. I was a little nervous, but I was still very confident. Kept trying, to keep my head up.”

Then Weiland turned on a pitch and kept it fair down the line for the homer.

“It was a little bit inside which is my bread and butter,” she said. “It was perfect.”

Wheeler's rally continued as Averi Wagoner tripled with RBI-singles by Leah Lewin and Sydney Ochall contributing three more runs.

After Illiana’s Mikayla Derks hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth, Vincent answered with a solo shot of her own for the final 7-3 count.

Becker said Vincent’s home run off the scoreboard in center field solidified the win, and it was great to have Phariss back, who threw just 40 pitches in the semifinal win on Saturday.