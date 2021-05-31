Wheeler rallies to beat Illiana Christian for 1st sectional title since 2013

VALPARAISO — Wheeler freshman pitcher Clara Phariss was pitching in just her second game back after missing three weeks with an ankle injury.
Phariss had enough juice, and senior Haley Weiland and freshman Megan Vincent provided the power in Wheeler’s 7-3 victory over Illiana Christian on Monday in the Class 2A Wheeler Sectional championship game.
“They were very experienced hitters, and they laid off a lot of my junk,” Phariss said. “So, I just really had to work on spotting my pitches and giving ground balls and fly balls to my fielders. My backup, they were phenomenal today. I think our defense was the best we've ever been, best this whole year. They were really good.”
Wheeler (20-7) won its fifth sectional title and first since 2013.
“I didn’t know it had been that long,” Weiland said. “It's insane, especially since I feel like nobody really expected us to win.”
The win was extra sweet for Wheeler coach Mark Becker, who set winning championships as a goal when he took over the program four years ago. He pointed to the state of Indiana boards on the press box wall that contain sectional and regional championship teams by the year.
“I said, ‘I want paint up on the press box,'” he said. "'We got to get up there at least in one of those states,' and we accomplished it today.”
After Illiana’s Taylor Oppenhuis drove in two runs with a bad-hop single to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, Wheeler rallied. Weiland jump-started a five-run fifth with a two-run blast to left field to put the Bearcats back on top 3-2.
“I was really trying my best to be positive, I've been really antsy the whole game,” Weiland said. I struck out the first two times. I was a little nervous, but I was still very confident. Kept trying, to keep my head up.”
Then Weiland turned on a pitch and kept it fair down the line for the homer.
“It was a little bit inside which is my bread and butter,” she said. “It was perfect.”
Wheeler's rally continued as Averi Wagoner tripled with RBI-singles by Leah Lewin and Sydney Ochall contributing three more runs.
After Illiana’s Mikayla Derks hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth, Vincent answered with a solo shot of her own for the final 7-3 count.
Becker said Vincent’s home run off the scoreboard in center field solidified the win, and it was great to have Phariss back, who threw just 40 pitches in the semifinal win on Saturday.
“We had some great defensive plays, solid defense, one or two errors,” he said. “It didn't really hurt as much, and the girls were aggressive. We knew, we're facing a really good team, and we knew we're facing a team that could paint that outside corner so we adjusted our batting a little bit.”
Weiland, Vincent and Kyla Chevalier each finished with two hits, while Phariss allowed nine hits but struck out five to improve to 15-3. She was able to relax with the four-run lead.
“It gave me a lot more confidence on the mound, and I knew our fielding was good so as long as I was hitting my spots I knew that we could have a chance to win it,” she said.
Oppenhuis, Jenna O’Brien and Amanda DeBoer finished with two hits each for Illiana (14-11).
“We left quite a few people on base and just couldn't get that timely hitting,” Illiana Christian coach Nicole Wondaal said. “Sometimes it just doesn't go your way, but this is a great group of girls. They compete very well. They stick together very well. We’re led by three seniors, so we're going to miss them. But we have 10 juniors on the team, so we have a lot to look forward to next year.”
Wheeler hosts Pioneer at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the regional title. The Panthers (31-2) won the Class A title in 2018 and were runner-ups in 2019.
“Are girls are psyched right now, and we're gonna play tough,” Becker said. “They're a very good team, there's no doubt about it. No doubt about it.”