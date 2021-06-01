Wheeler runs into Pioneer buzzsaw at regional

Pioneer (32-2) got on the board in the first inning with a Hailey Cripe home run. It was the 22nd of the season for Cripe.

The Panthers added two more in the third inning on singles by Brooklyn Borges and Kylie Attinger. They plated four more in the seventh, three by way of Madison Blickenstaff’s triple with the bases loaded.

Wheeler (20-8) lost starting pitcher Clara Phariss at the start of the sixth. The freshman came out to warm up and reinjured an ankle that forced her to miss three weeks during the season. She gave up three runs Tuesday, striking out five.

Megan Vincent replaced her for the last two innings.

The Bearcats had chances. Kyla Chevalier doubled in the first inning but was stranded at second base. Sydney Ochall tripled to start the fifth but never advanced.

“For the longest time, we were in it,” Becker said. “No one likes to lose but if you’re going to lose, you might as well lose to a really quality team and they’re a really quality team.”

Wheeler returns all except Allen and Weiland next season. The entire pitching staff, led by Phariss, will be back. Becker said the incoming freshman class is expected to be capable of contributing.