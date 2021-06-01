Wheeler runs into Pioneer buzzsaw at regional

UNION TOWNSHIP — Few outside the Wheeler dugout expected a Greater South Shore Conference title and a sectional championship this year.
A regional would’ve been icing on an already sweet cake.
After a 7-0 loss to Pioneer on Tuesday, none of the Bearcats were crying.
“Making it this far has been one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of,” Wheeler senior Emmy Allen said. “I definitely didn’t expect to be in a (championship) picture or in the paper or anything like that. Even though we only made it to sectionals, we still won.”
Allen and Haley Weiland are cousins. They’re also the only seniors on the Wheeler roster and were counted on to provide leadership.
“It was the last hurrah,” Weiland said. “Half of our team is freshmen, so it was nice to be able to watch everyone else grow together (with Allen). I feel very accomplished.”
The Panthers were the 2018 and 2019 Class A state champs, playing in Class 2A due to the success factor. They were ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
“I’m proud of what they did. I don’t think anyone really expected this team to get this far,” Bearcats coach Mark Becker said. “(Pioneer has) run over teams a lot this season. I don’t know that many expected us to win conference and certainly not sectionals. They’ve got nothing to be ashamed of.”
Pioneer (32-2) got on the board in the first inning with a Hailey Cripe home run. It was the 22nd of the season for Cripe.
The Panthers added two more in the third inning on singles by Brooklyn Borges and Kylie Attinger. They plated four more in the seventh, three by way of Madison Blickenstaff’s triple with the bases loaded.
Wheeler (20-8) lost starting pitcher Clara Phariss at the start of the sixth. The freshman came out to warm up and reinjured an ankle that forced her to miss three weeks during the season. She gave up three runs Tuesday, striking out five.
Megan Vincent replaced her for the last two innings.
The Bearcats had chances. Kyla Chevalier doubled in the first inning but was stranded at second base. Sydney Ochall tripled to start the fifth but never advanced.
“For the longest time, we were in it,” Becker said. “No one likes to lose but if you’re going to lose, you might as well lose to a really quality team and they’re a really quality team.”
Wheeler returns all except Allen and Weiland next season. The entire pitching staff, led by Phariss, will be back. Becker said the incoming freshman class is expected to be capable of contributing.
“I’m satisfied with this season and I know these girls are going to take on our legacy and Wheeler High School’s legacy,” Weiland said. “It’s sad, but it was a nice finish.”