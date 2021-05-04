Wheeler's budding freshman throws perfect game, among state's strikeout leaders

Both players, who have aspirations of helping their program claim the GSSC title and its first Class 2A sectional crown since 2013, aren't taking any moments on the field together for granted.

Losing last season because of the coronavirus pandemic was a stark reminder that nothing is guaranteed.

"This year really does mean a lot to me because you don't realize all of the little things you love (along the way) until it's almost over," Weiland said. "Now, this is it, but you just don't want it to end."

Although Ochall is a junior, she shares a similar outlook. Since Ochall's father recently landed a new job in Iowa, this season will be her last as a Bearcat before her family moves out of the Region.

"I just get emotional whenever I think about it," Ochall said. "The bus rides home are always so much fun, doing karaoke with all of the girls. It just makes me sad that this is my last season, but I'm really glad that we even get to have a season.

"All of my best friends are because of softball."

Becker, a former FBI agent and East Chicago chief of police, said he's enjoyed this chapter of his life at Wheeler. He's in his fourth season at the helm, and he's thrilled to have a team that is as talented as it is close-knit.