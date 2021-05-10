Whiting doubles team balance each other out on court, in friendship

Tennis is a priority, though. Patton has a favorite quote: Before you can master the mind, you have to master the body.

“They’re hard workers. I think that’s something that Whiting kind of instills in kids,” coach Mark Harnew said.

Patton and Strezo were matched together as a doubles team for the first time this year. Because they’ve been friends since fourth grade, they meshed quickly. Patton plays the baseline well with a stronger groundstroke. Strezo volleys better and works the net.

“Whatever I’m bad at, she’s good at. Whatever she’s good at, I’m bad at,” Patton said. “We balance each other very well.”

The pair jokes that they’re able read each other’s minds on the court. Harnew’s seen them move in unison sometimes, playing “in their own little zone.”

The result is a 9-4 record, as of May 4.

“I know from her body language and how the game’s going whether she’s going to be more aggressive or more defensive,” Strezo said. “It’s like telepathy.”

That friendship also allows them to constructively criticize each other in a way that might not be accepted coming from someone else.