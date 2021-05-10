 Skip to main content
Whiting doubles team balance each other out on court, in friendship
alert urgent
GIRLS TENNIS

Whiting doubles team balance each other out on court, in friendship

Ana Strezo, Renee Patton, Whiting

Whiting's Ana Strezo, left and Renee Patton are friends, doubles partners and ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the senior class academically.

 Provided

Renee Patton and Ana Strezo are close.

Whiting’s No. 1 doubles team has been friends since fourth grade. They have similar personalities, work ethics and outlooks. They’re also both academic stars.

Strezo is No. 1 in the Oilers’ senior class with a 4.72 GPA. Patton is No. 2 with a 4.62.

They’ll both be going to Purdue in the fall. Strezo will study pharmacy and minor in psychology. Patton will double major in engineering and international business. Going to college together wasn’t planned but was a happy coincidence.

“Life is really keeping us together,” Strezo said.

A full calendar is another thing Patton and Strezo share. They both play tennis. They each have part-time jobs. They also make sure to carve out time for a social life. Patton ran cross country, too.

Sometimes homework has to be done in the morning just before school or a work schedule has to be shifted around to make practice. Strezo said she goes to bed around midnight and wakes up around 5 a.m. every day.

“The only thing worse than death is boredom,” Strezo said. “I purposefully put all of this stuff on my plate to give myself something to do. That’s the kind of life I want. I’d rather be good at many things than excel in one thing.”

Tennis is a priority, though. Patton has a favorite quote: Before you can master the mind, you have to master the body.

“They’re hard workers. I think that’s something that Whiting kind of instills in kids,” coach Mark Harnew said.

Patton and Strezo were matched together as a doubles team for the first time this year. Because they’ve been friends since fourth grade, they meshed quickly. Patton plays the baseline well with a stronger groundstroke. Strezo volleys better and works the net.

“Whatever I’m bad at, she’s good at. Whatever she’s good at, I’m bad at,” Patton said. “We balance each other very well.”

The pair jokes that they’re able read each other’s minds on the court. Harnew’s seen them move in unison sometimes, playing “in their own little zone.”

The result is a 9-4 record, as of May 4.

“I know from her body language and how the game’s going whether she’s going to be more aggressive or more defensive,” Strezo said. “It’s like telepathy.”

That friendship also allows them to constructively criticize each other in a way that might not be accepted coming from someone else.

“We know that we’re not being mean or malicious. We know that we’re just telling each other ‘Hey, you’re doing fantastic but maybe focus on doing it like this,’” Strezo said. “I get really frustrated if I don’t make a shot or something like that happens. Renee knows how to tell me, ‘You’re doing great just maybe do this.’”

The goals for the season are modest.

“We’re just trying to get one more win than we lose,” Patton said. “This is our first year on varsity. Improvement is really the key, more than winning.”

Lake Central tops Munster

Lake Central took a 3-2 match over Munster last week. Jennifer Tulsiak topped Emmaline Miller 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Ingrid Owczarzak and Maya Gorney beat Emily Rakich and Libby Fesko 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 while Kate Mahoney and Maya Trivunovic won their No. 2 doubles match with Waaniya Irfan and Anushka Majety 6-4, 7-5.

For the Mustangs, Addy Klawitter beat Leah Palkon at No. 1 singles 6-3, 7-6. Sydney Frantal won her No. 2 singles match with Mia Vukas 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.

The Indians last beat Munster in 2015.

