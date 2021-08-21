 Skip to main content
Whiting prevails in final minute for season-opening win
alert urgent

Whiting prevails in final minute for season-opening win

Ray P. Gallivan Field

A thin crowd of spectators gather at Ray P. Gallivan Field in Whiting as the Oilers played Griffith last season.

 John Luke, File, The Times

PREP FOOTBALL

Last-minute TD lifts Whiting: Julius Torres rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left for the decisive score as Whiting beat Frontier 26-22 on Saturday. The Oilers (1-0) did not convert the two-point conversion try and needed one last stand, which was delivered by way of an interception. Jed Huffman picked a last-second heave to the end zone off at the goal line to clinch the victory. Frontier (0-1) scored with around two minutes left to take a 22-20 lead prior to the game-winning drive.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

James wins another race: Lowell's Karina James is off to a great start this season, winning races in consecutive Saturday's. The reigning state champ won the Dave Walker Cross Country Invite by more than two minutes over Kankakee Valley's Emma Bell. James timed in at 18 minutes, 40 seconds.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Hoffman wins Dave Walker: Kankakee Valley's Justin Hoffman won his race at the Dave Walker Cross Country Invite on Saturday in a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds.

BOYS SOCCER

Terpstra, Novak power Illiana: Luke Terpstra had a hat trick and two assists in Illiana Christian's 11-0 win over Westville on Saturday. The unselfish play of the day came from his teammate, Royal Novak, who assisted on seven goals and netting one himself.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bos powers Covenant: Skylar Bos scored four goals and assisted another in Covenant Christian's 7-0 win over Westville on Saturday.

Ellenberger leads Hobart in win: Hobart freshman Piper Ellenberger scored four goals and added an assist in the Brickies' 7-0 win over LaPorte on Saturday.

Schimnoski tallies six goals: Senior Solveig Schimnoski scored six goals with three assists to lead Michigan City to a 10-1 win over South Bend Riley on Saturday.

Football Recap: Catch up on all the Week 1 excitement here!

Miss anything from the first week of the Indiana high school football season? Here's what fans need to know from game recaps, highlights, photos, videos and more.

