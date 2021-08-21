Whiting prevails in final minute for season-opening win

PREP FOOTBALL

Last-minute TD lifts Whiting: Julius Torres rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left for the decisive score as Whiting beat Frontier 26-22 on Saturday. The Oilers (1-0) did not convert the two-point conversion try and needed one last stand, which was delivered by way of an interception. Jed Huffman picked a last-second heave to the end zone off at the goal line to clinch the victory. Frontier (0-1) scored with around two minutes left to take a 22-20 lead prior to the game-winning drive.