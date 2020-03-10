Wilder, Styles look to guide Hammond to first regional title since 1954

“If we rebound, we know Tim is gone (up the court), and he’s going to finish,” Moore said. “He’s made some big 3s for us. Tim has been consistent all year. Having to sit out last year was tough for him, so I’m glad that he’s having the success he’s had. I’m not shocked by it. He had a lot to prove.”

Wilder scored a career-high 40 points on Feb. 28 against Steel City Academy on senior night, and Moore believes his noteworthy performance falls right in line with Hammond’s overall season. The Wildcats have five players averaging double figures in scoring and each one of them has had their time in the spotlight.

In the sectional championship, it was Styles’ turn. He turned in a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, which marked his fourth double-double of the year. The senior forward has also had two 20-point performances this season but said he doesn’t care about his stats.

With a chance to guide his school to its first regional title since 1954, while extending his prep career, Styles’ outlook is simple.

Do whatever it takes, no matter where it shows up in the box score.