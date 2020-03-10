You are the owner of this article.
Wilder, Styles look to guide Hammond to first regional title since 1954
BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilder, Styles look to guide Hammond to first regional title since 1954

Hammond's Jamar Styles, far left, Darrell Reed, middle, and Tim Wilder helped the Wildcats win their third straight sectional championship. They will try to lead the team to its first regional title since 1954 on Saturday.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

HAMMOND — When Hammond wrapped up its practice Monday, assistant coach Mitchell Daniel III made sure that none of his players left empty-handed.

He tracked down seniors Tim Wilder and Jamar Styles in the Wildcats’ training room and gave them purple T-shirts that both players unfolded proudly. The apparel commemorated the team’s third consecutive Class 3A sectional title, capped off by a 70-46 win over Calumet on March 7, but Hammond’s senior duo isn’t satisfied.

Tim Wilder and Jamar Styles -- Hammond

Seniors Tim Wilder, left, and Jamar Styles combined for 28 points in Hammond's sectional title win over Calumet on March 7.

The Wildcats have lost in the regional round in consecutive seasons. Wilder is ready to help his squad break through and win its first regional championship in 66 years — especially since he had to watch from the sidelines last season.

“It felt good,” Wilder said of hoisting the sectional title trophy. “We don’t really get a lot of the respect that we deserve. But we just want to stay together and stay focused on the big goal.”

Due to IHSAA transfer rules, when Wilder left Roosevelt and came to Hammond after his sophomore campaign, he was forced to sit out for one season. Now that he’s able to play, the senior has emerged as Hammond’s fourth-leading scorer at 10.7 points per game and notched 11 points against the Warriors to lift his program to its 35th sectional crown.

Wilder is one of his squad’s top transition players, according to Wildcats coach Larry Moore Jr., and has also excelled as a perimeter threat. The senior is shooting 38.2% from behind the arc and ranks second on the team with 29 made 3-pointers.

Hammond senior guard Tim Wilder is averaging 10.7 points per game.

“If we rebound, we know Tim is gone (up the court), and he’s going to finish,” Moore said. “He’s made some big 3s for us. Tim has been consistent all year. Having to sit out last year was tough for him, so I’m glad that he’s having the success he’s had. I’m not shocked by it. He had a lot to prove.”

Wilder scored a career-high 40 points on Feb. 28 against Steel City Academy on senior night, and Moore believes his noteworthy performance falls right in line with Hammond’s overall season. The Wildcats have five players averaging double figures in scoring and each one of them has had their time in the spotlight.

In the sectional championship, it was Styles’ turn. He turned in a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, which marked his fourth double-double of the year. The senior forward has also had two 20-point performances this season but said he doesn’t care about his stats.

With a chance to guide his school to its first regional title since 1954, while extending his prep career, Styles’ outlook is simple.

Do whatever it takes, no matter where it shows up in the box score.

“I try not to think about it being (my last year),” said Styles, who is averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. “I just try to keep hoopin’ because it’s been really fun winning like this. I just want to keep it going.”

Hammond senior forward Jamar Styles, middle, is averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. 

Hammond (20-4) will face Western (17-7) in the Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional semifinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. Moore said his squad must remain poised against the Panthers in order to advance to the regional championship that evening and eventually earn more postseason hardware.

“Our experience helps, but we can’t allow a team to change the pace and try to slow us down,” Moore said. “We just gotta stay mentally focused and be ready to face some adversity, because it’s going to happen. It could be foul trouble, missed shots or a couple of bad calls. Our focus is to let that go and be locked in.”

