With his defense behind him, Max Herring throws six-hit shutout to sweep Munster

Herring showed composure in not letting his brief walk on the wild side mushroom on him.

“It’s all about staying confident and not letting your emotions get the best of you,” Herring said. “I trust my defense and I just throw strikes and let the game take care of itself. A big part of my success is knowing that it’s just a game. I try to have as much fun as possible. I try not to get too stressed out, and everything just falls into place.”

Highland (15-3 overall, 6-2 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference) cut down two runners at the plate and with more than half of the defense in on the play picked off a runner from first base.

With Munster (12-6, 4-4) down 2-0, Jacob Tometz led off the sixth for the Mustangs with a single to right. Herring, who sometimes hesitates during his delivery to fool the runner and has been called for balks at times, caught Tometz in a rundown.

Tometz didn’t make it easy on the defense, but everyone who touched the ball for the Trojans knew what to do with it. The ball went from pitcher to first baseman to shortstop to first baseman to second baseman to pitcher to third baseman. Schaum followed with a double but was stranded there, after Herring induced a popup and a lineout.

It was the third nifty play of the day for Highland.