With his defense behind him, Max Herring throws six-hit shutout to sweep Munster

MUNSTER — In the macho age of hard throwers hunting strikeouts and ripped hitters lusting after home runs, every now and then a pitcher shows it still pays to throw strikes and trust the defense to get the outs for you.
That’s what right-hander Max Herring did Tuesday for visiting Highland and he walked away with a six-hit shutout to defeat Munster, 2-0, in a well-played pitchers’ duel.
Bryce Schaum’s 10-K run through the Highland lineup wasn’t enough for the Mustangs to avoid being swept in the two-game series, thanks to back-to-back, one-out, RBI hits from Matthew Gonzales and Aleksander Havlin in the fourth inning.
At the start of his complete game, Herring looked as if he might have trouble making it out of the first inning. Munster’s Derrick Wiening opened with a walk, took second on Ben Greiner’s sacrifice bunt and Herring followed with a walk to Brady Ginaven.
“He’s been asking for the ball against these guys,” Highland head coach John Bogner said of Herring. “He had a rough start, comes out and seven out of eight pitches were balls, then he geared down and said, ‘I’ve got this, I’ve got this.’ He showed a lot of guts, a lot of heart.”
And a lot of faith in his fielders. Herring escaped the first-inning jam with a strikeout and a flyout in foul territory and didn’t walk another batter the rest of the day. He struck out three batters and was able to induce enough popups and grounders to keep all of the six base runners who had advanced into scoring position from crossing home plate.
Herring showed composure in not letting his brief walk on the wild side mushroom on him.
“It’s all about staying confident and not letting your emotions get the best of you,” Herring said. “I trust my defense and I just throw strikes and let the game take care of itself. A big part of my success is knowing that it’s just a game. I try to have as much fun as possible. I try not to get too stressed out, and everything just falls into place.”
Highland (15-3 overall, 6-2 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference) cut down two runners at the plate and with more than half of the defense in on the play picked off a runner from first base.
With Munster (12-6, 4-4) down 2-0, Jacob Tometz led off the sixth for the Mustangs with a single to right. Herring, who sometimes hesitates during his delivery to fool the runner and has been called for balks at times, caught Tometz in a rundown.
Tometz didn’t make it easy on the defense, but everyone who touched the ball for the Trojans knew what to do with it. The ball went from pitcher to first baseman to shortstop to first baseman to second baseman to pitcher to third baseman. Schaum followed with a double but was stranded there, after Herring induced a popup and a lineout.
It was the third nifty play of the day for Highland.
In the bottom of the second, Greiner hit a one-out triple to the right-field corner and tried to score on Ginaven’s grounder. Mike Perry charged the ball and delivered a one-hop throw that Gonzalez, the catcher, snared and applied the quick tag on smoothly.
In the bottom of the fourth, right fielder Tyler Lukowski, who had made a spectacular skidding catch in foul territory in the top of the third, popped to right for what appeared to be the final out of the inning. But the ball dropped from the glove to the turf and second baseman Austin Pizer was right there to pounce on the ball and rifle to Gonzales at home plate in time for him to place the tag on Denham Kozy, who had reached on a one-out single.
“Nice throw, nice tag,” Bogner said. “Austin’s a head-smart kid. He’s one of our leaders out there and he’s got a head for the game, thank goodness.”
Nobody was happier to see it than Herring.
“It was huge,” he said. “It was a close play. It could have kept Munster’s momentum up, but since we had a good throw we keep our momentum up and theirs stays down. Huge point in the game.”
Herring never allowed more than one hit in an inning. Four of the six hits Highland managed against Schaum, who walked one, came in the fourth inning. Relying heavily on a nasty breaking ball, Schaum had at least one strikeout in every inning but the third.
“Bryce threw a real good game,” Munster coach Bob Shinkan said. “They put a couple of things together (in the fourth) and their hitters came through. We had opportunities in a couple of innings and just couldn’t get the big hit.”
Highland is alone in second place in the NCC with a May 10-11 series against Andrean (17-3, 8-0) to decide the conference title.
The Trojans and Mustangs meet again in the first round of sectional play.
“They’re always scary and they’re still going to be scary come sectional time,” Bogner said. “They always get amped up and coach Shinkan always has them ready to go, and they have a very good lineup.”