WRESTLING NOTES: Sending eight to state is great for Chesterton, Crown Point

Most wrestling rooms in Indiana are lucky to have a wrestler or two practicing seriously this week.

Crown Point and Chesterton can each run four simultaneous matches with wrestlers who still have something to gain. That has both programs thinking big things.

“We got runner up three years ago with six guys and now we’re sending eight,” Trojans junior Brock Ellis said. “I think we can do something special that the school’s never seen before.”

Evansville Mater Dei is the only team that will have more representation at the state finals at Banker's Life Fieldhouse this weekend. It has nine. Cathedral also has eight while Brownsburg is sending seven and Warren Central will has five.

“It’s not just us eight guys up (in the room),” CP 126-pound junior Stephen Roberson said. “It’s also some other guys who didn’t make it and some JV guys helping out. But the eight of us, it’s nice because we’re all close in weight and we can all spar.”

All of the Bulldogs state qualifiers are below 160 pounds.