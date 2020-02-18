WRESTLING NOTES: Sending eight to state is great for Chesterton, Crown Point

Most wrestling rooms in Indiana are lucky to have a wrestler or two practicing seriously this week.
Crown Point and Chesterton can each run four simultaneous matches with wrestlers who still have something to gain. That has both programs thinking big things.
“We got runner up three years ago with six guys and now we’re sending eight,” Trojans junior Brock Ellis said. “I think we can do something special that the school’s never seen before.”
Evansville Mater Dei is the only team that will have more representation at the state finals at Banker's Life Fieldhouse this weekend. It has nine. Cathedral also has eight while Brownsburg is sending seven and Warren Central will has five.
“It’s not just us eight guys up (in the room),” CP 126-pound junior Stephen Roberson said. “It’s also some other guys who didn’t make it and some JV guys helping out. But the eight of us, it’s nice because we’re all close in weight and we can all spar.”
All of the Bulldogs state qualifiers are below 160 pounds.
“It’s great to have eight dudes. Everybody has a partner at state. We don’t have to flip around,” Crown Point senior Noah Hollendonner said. “We all have to do our part at state. Everybody has to place top four, at least. That’s how we’ll win a state title. Everybody has to be thinking about the team while we’re there.”
It’s biggest number Chesterton has ever sent to the state meet.
“We knew the record was six and we wanted to beat it this year,” Trojans junior Ethan Kaiser said.
Crown Point was the last Region school to win a team state title in 2009. The Bulldogs were runner up in 2012.
No team from Northwest Indiana has won a state championship since the team format changed in 2013. Chesterton finished second in 2017.
“None of our JV guys have stopped. It’s a full room every day,” Ellis said. “In the beginning (of the state series), it was just get through, place as high as you can and get that good seeding. But then after regionals, we were kind of looking around like ‘Hey, he’s pretty good. Wow, our whole team’s pretty good.’ We could’ve sent 10 guys.”
Mixed bag in Region draws
Area schools will send 36 individuals to the state meet, with 18 wrestling against a higher-ranked opponent in the first round and 18 meeting a lower-ranked wrestler.
Hobart’s Trevor Triana opens with the state’s No. 1 106-pounder Logan Miller from Brownsburg. LaPorte 138-pounder Tyson Nisley, ranked No. 9, will wrestle Cathedral’s Logan Bailey, ranked No. 2.
Nick Winland of Chesterton will wrestle Indiana Mat’s No. 2 wrestler at 160 pounds Isiah Levitz from Prairie Heights in his first match.
Ellis (145) and Evan Bates (220) each have relatively favorable draws for Chesterton. Of the top six 145-pounders, Ellis only has Harrison’s AJ Poindexter, No. 3, on his side of the bracket.
Bates is the top wrestler at 220 pounds and would meet No. 2 Drew Webster from North Montgomery in the semifinals, but won’t have to wrestle any of the other top six until the championship match.