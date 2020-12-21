Animal-print-loving Trevor Schammert all business for Hobart

“He’s a guy that beat state placers last year. He wasn’t at state but he beat several guys who were there,” Cook said. “We’re expecting him to do the right things and make it to state and place. We’re just going to be off to the races all season with him because he’s going to have a lot of success. We’re going to see how high up the podium he can get.”

Schammert said he wasn’t prepared for the match with Noan but learned the lesson. He’s determined to make up for it this season.

“If someone says I can’t do something, I take it as a challenge just to prove them wrong,” Schammert said. “I want to go to the Bank and bring home a medal.”

Goodwin, Crown Point with big day at Carnahan

Crown Point won its annual home event with 343.5 points. Brownsburg, ranked No. 3 in Indiana Mat’s power poll and No. 6 in Class 4A, finished second with 274. The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the power poll and No. 4 in 4A.

Crown Point’s Cody Goodwin took a 4-2 decision over Ohio Legacy Academy’s Gavin Brown in the 145 final. Brown is a nationally-ranked state champ committed to Ohio State.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}