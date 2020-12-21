Animal-print-loving Trevor Schammert all business for Hobart

Trevor Schammert is easy to spot on the Hobart bench. He’s the one with the hockey flow and the leopard print mask.
The fashion statements started with Schammert’s older brother Nathan who graduated last spring. He wore leopard print shirts or neon socks. Coach Jason Cook thinks the two would’ve fit in well in the 1980s.
“I do like animal print but it’s mostly for a gag, just to be funny,” Schammert said.
The jokes stop when Schammert hits the mat.
The Brickies’ 113-pound junior is undefeated for the young season. He was pushed out of the first period for the first time at Saturday’s Hobart Super Duals.
Cook believes Schammert is a disciplined wrestler with good fundamentals, more methodical than his brother. That’s in contrast to a fiery personality away from the mat. That can come out in practice but rarely in meets.
“I don’t really let my emotions get to me out there. I’m just wrestling and I hope the work that I put in when I’m in the room pays off,” Schammert said. “I’m not going to get all worked up over one match.”
Schammert missed the state meet last year. Lake Central’s Nam Doan took an 8-1 decision from him in the ticket round at the EC Central semistate.
“He’s a guy that beat state placers last year. He wasn’t at state but he beat several guys who were there,” Cook said. “We’re expecting him to do the right things and make it to state and place. We’re just going to be off to the races all season with him because he’s going to have a lot of success. We’re going to see how high up the podium he can get.”
Schammert said he wasn’t prepared for the match with Noan but learned the lesson. He’s determined to make up for it this season.
“If someone says I can’t do something, I take it as a challenge just to prove them wrong,” Schammert said. “I want to go to the Bank and bring home a medal.”
Goodwin, Crown Point with big day at Carnahan
Crown Point won its annual home event with 343.5 points. Brownsburg, ranked No. 3 in Indiana Mat’s power poll and No. 6 in Class 4A, finished second with 274. The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the power poll and No. 4 in 4A.
Crown Point’s Cody Goodwin took a 4-2 decision over Ohio Legacy Academy’s Gavin Brown in the 145 final. Brown is a nationally-ranked state champ committed to Ohio State.
CP’s other individual champions include Anthony Bahal at 113, Logan Frazier at 120, Jesse Mendez at 138, Javen Estrada at 152, Orlando Cruz at 160 and Seth Willems at 182.
River Forest was fourth as a team with 158 points. Jeffrey Bailey finished second at 106 pounds.
Merrillville 2-3 at Penn
Merrillville won two of five duals in the Henry Wilk Classic at Penn Saturday. The Pirates beat the host Kingsmen 31-30 and Huntington North 43-19 but lost to Westfield 54-12, Mishawaka 43-33 and Zionsville 61-15.
Jason Streck was undefeated at 285 pounds and Malik Hall was perfect at 132.
New Prairie wins Munster Super Duals
LaPorte finished second as a team at the Munster Super Duals, going 4-1. The Mustangs were third, winning three and losing two.
New Prairie was 5-0 to take the top spot.
Wadkins honored milestone
Calumet coach Jim Wadkins earned his 400th career dual win at the Calumet Duals earlier this month.
Wadkins is a 1980 Calumet graduate. He started coaching the Warriors in 1990.
