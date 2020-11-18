Area programs adjusting for wrestling during COVID-19 pandemic

Nobody saw it coming, but area wrestling programs are adjusting to a global pandemic that has radically altered the winter season.

“COVID has changed the outlook of the season tremendously,” Crown Point coach Branden Lorek said. “We are doing everything we can to protect the kids' health and give them the opportunity to have a competitive season.”

The most visible change from the outside will be the schedule. Most large tournaments have been canceled or condensed. The ones that haven’t are expected to do so eventually.

Lake Central’s Harvest Classic, annually the first big tournament of the season, is now a six-team super dual, Indians coach Luke Triveline said. It’s usually a 16-team event.

River Forest created a six-team super dual after it was cut out of the Harvest. Hobart, Calumet, Griffith and Lake Station will be there, along with another team to be determined, Ingots coach Mark Hidalgo said.

The Al Smith Invitational in Mishawaka, the largest and arguably most prestigious regular season event in the state, was called off. It’s been an annual pilgrimage for teams from all over Indiana since 1978.