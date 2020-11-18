Area programs adjusting for wrestling during COVID-19 pandemic

Nobody saw it coming, but area wrestling programs are adjusting to a global pandemic that has radically altered the winter season.
“COVID has changed the outlook of the season tremendously,” Crown Point coach Branden Lorek said. “We are doing everything we can to protect the kids' health and give them the opportunity to have a competitive season.”
The most visible change from the outside will be the schedule. Most large tournaments have been canceled or condensed. The ones that haven’t are expected to do so eventually.
Lake Central’s Harvest Classic, annually the first big tournament of the season, is now a six-team super dual, Indians coach Luke Triveline said. It’s usually a 16-team event.
River Forest created a six-team super dual after it was cut out of the Harvest. Hobart, Calumet, Griffith and Lake Station will be there, along with another team to be determined, Ingots coach Mark Hidalgo said.
The Al Smith Invitational in Mishawaka, the largest and arguably most prestigious regular season event in the state, was called off. It’s been an annual pilgrimage for teams from all over Indiana since 1978.
Some schools, including Crown Point, Merrillville and Chesterton, had tournaments scheduled in Illinois. But the IHSA moved wrestling to the spring so those tournaments are off. Crown Point thought it found a replacement in the Brecksville Holiday Classic in Ohio but that event eliminated out-of-state teams. The Bulldogs will wrestle in the Traicoff Memorial Tournament at Calumet and added a triple dual with Perry Meridian, Warren Central and Center Grove on December 23.
Crown Point’s annual Carnahan Memorial Tournament will likely take on a different form this season, too. Details aren’t yet finalized.
Chesterton lost the War on the Wabash at West Lafayette, along with an Illinois tournament and the Al Smith. Coach Chris Joll said like everyone else, the Trojans are looking to fill the schedule with dual partners.
“I would imagine we’ll be seeing a lot of triple duals. We could get a triple dual with us and three other quality teams instead of going to a six-way where we’re seeing only two quality teams,” Joll said.
Merrillville already lost at least three tournaments and has nothing scheduled until the week after Thanksgiving. The Pirates’ Tom Cameron Tournament is up in the air but will likely go on in some form, coach David Maldonado said.
Portage hasn’t yet lost any tournaments, coach Andrew Bradbury said, but several have been downsized.
“Instead of wrestling five matches, we might get two to three matches,” Bradbury said.
That creates a lack of exposure to competition in a season when most wrestlers didn’t get many summer events in, either. High-level club athletes can see 40 or 50 matches during a normal summer. They’re often familiar with a lot of the wrestlers they’ll see in the postseason because of those matches and regular season tournaments.
“It might hurt us to (lose the Al Smith) but we’re all in the same boat,” Joll said. “Probably the bigger problem is that the better guys had to stop wrestling in March and haven’t really wrestled competitively much since.”
Numbers are an issue, too, with some parents opting to skip the season and depth becoming even more important.
Hebron coach Todd Adamczyk believes it could be one of the best seasons the Hawks have ever had. He’s got 19 wrestlers in the room but six were out last week due to contact tracing, though they’re all expected back by the time meets begin.
Maldonado said the Merrillville room usually has a few more than 40 wrestlers. This year there are 24, though that will increase when the Pirates’ football season ends.
Most schools developed cleaning and practice protocols based on recommendations from the state and county boards of health. The IHSAA published a list of “considerations” for wrestlers, coaches, referees and parents, including daily sanitization of mats, proper airflow in wrestling rooms, access to hand sanitizer or wipes, masks and illness notification procedures. Showers are recommended after weigh-ins and between rounds and the pre- and post-match handshakes were nixed.
Masks will be required at events for everyone except the active wrestlers.
“With COVID, things are definitely challenging,” Hanover Central coach Ryan Donovan said. “All we can do is take care of things on our end, keeping our guys healthy.”
Whiting coach JR Ford said mats are cleaned daily, practice was moved to a better ventilated area and masks are worn by coaches and athletes. Every wrestler has his temperature taken before every practice and must complete a questionnaire about symptoms and contact with the virus. That seems to be the norm in most wrestling rooms.
Some coaches are dividing the team into smaller groups. Andrean is practicing in “partner pods,” coach Dan Bedoy said.
River Forest practices in two clusters, drilling for 14 minutes and breaking for one minute to keep contact periods under 15 minutes. Wrestlers keep the same partners every day and do no group work, Hidalgo said.
Hobart coach Jason Cook said his program’s procedures limit exposure to groups of three individuals.
“I would bet that this is less than every other sport,” he said. “I don’t want to wait and be fortunate. I want to be proactive and safe.”
Portage is considering dividing the roster into two, with one side practicing in the wrestling room and the other in the fieldhouse with a switch halfway through practice.
“Each wrestler might have (only) two practice partners throughout the whole season. It's going to be a very difficult season but if we can stick to our protocols we will hopefully be able to manage the spread the best we can,” Bradbury said.
Wrestling is set up better than most sports for disinfection. Most rooms already had some sort of cleaning and testing procedure in place in order to minimize skin infections that can be common.
But the sport also prides itself on grit and perseverance. COVID-19 may be an obstacle that requires a different approach.
“This has probably been the toughest pill to swallow as a coach. We’re a program that is committed, all-in. We hold kids accountable. We hold parents accountable,” Maldonado said. “This year, with kids being late to practice, getting to practice, as coaches we just have to be a little more flexible. If a kid’s not feeling well, you send him home. In the past, as wrestling coaches you wanted kids at practice, on time, putting in the work no matter what. This is going to be a year where I’ve got to let some things go.”
