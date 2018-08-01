The Region has been sending talented wrestlers to Big Ten programs for quite awhile.
Starting on Saturday in the Crown Point High School wrestling room, several coaches and student-athletes from the Big Ten will return to Northwest Indiana to give lessons to area grapplers.
The Crown Point Bulldog Premier Wrestling Club will host Northwestern associate head coach Andrew Howe for a clinic Saturday. The former Hanover Central standout and NCAA champion at Wisconsin will kick off five weekends of instruction in the coming months.
"This is the first opportunity we've had to get something like this organized," said Bill Hawkins, an assistant coach at Crown Point. "It will give local kids some better training from the best of the best. We wanted to bring back some of the Region's best.
"And it could give some local kids a chance to network with some Big Ten coaches."
On Aug. 25, Purdue assistant coach A.J. Schopp will run the clinic at Crown Point. Bryan Medlin, the director of operations at Illinois, will hold a "Greco for Folkstyle" clinic Sept. 1.
On Sept. 15, Hanover Central grad Stevan Micic, now wrestling at Michigan, and Lowell's Drew Hughes, who is competing at Michigan State, will show younger wrestlers how they each won multiple state championships in high school.
Angel Escobedo, a four-time state champion at Griffith, will conduct the final training session Sept. 29. He is now the head coach at Indiana University now.
"It's great that all these guys are giving back to the kids here in the Region," Hawkins said. "They were such a big part of putting wrestling on the map here and they're coming back to help the younger kids now, and I think it's great."
Each clinic costs $65 if registration is done online. A link to register can be found on the Crown Point Wrestling Facebook page. It costs $80 to register on site. Each clinic is open to the first 50 wrestlers who sign up.
Crown Point High School's coaching staff of head coach Branden Lorek and assistants Hawkins, Vince Sessa and Brandon Cosgrove played a role in putting this together.
For further information contact Bill Hawkins at 219-308-0603 or Billhawkins152@gmail.com.