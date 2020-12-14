Bradley Conrad ready to lead a storied Portage program back

PORTAGE — Bradley Conrad wants to be great.

The Portage senior, who wrestles at 138 and 145 pounds, wants the Indians to regain the reputation they had just a few years ago, too.

“A lot of people just don’t have as much drive as they used to. It’s a heart thing. You can’t teach it,” Conrad said. “We’ve got to find those people with heart and get them in the room.”

The Portage program has a storied history. The Indians have more semistate state team titles (12) than all but three other schools in Indiana. The most recent ones came in 2016 and 2018.

Conrad was a freshman on that 2018 team. Watching guys like current Minnesota Gopher Kasper McIntosh and Indiana Hoosiers Jacob Moran and DJ Washington taught Conrad a few lessons. Some were big, like learning how to generate that drive. Others were less obvious, like remembering to always show up on time and drill hard.

“I saw those guys being leaders. I knew how to fill that role,” he said. “They were never scared to stay after practice. If you need to work on something, you stay after. Don’t be the first one to leave the room.”

Coach Andrew Bradbury calls Conrad “old reliable.”