Bradley Conrad ready to lead a storied Portage program back
PREP WRESTLING | NOTES

Bradley Conrad ready to lead a storied Portage program back

Bradley Conrad, Portage

Portage's Bradley Conrad, right, wants to finish his season at the state meet at Banker's Life Fiedlhouse.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

PORTAGE — Bradley Conrad wants to be great.

The Portage senior, who wrestles at 138 and 145 pounds, wants the Indians to regain the reputation they had just a few years ago, too.

“A lot of people just don’t have as much drive as they used to. It’s a heart thing. You can’t teach it,” Conrad said. “We’ve got to find those people with heart and get them in the room.”

The Portage program has a storied history. The Indians have more semistate state team titles (12) than all but three other schools in Indiana. The most recent ones came in 2016 and 2018.

Conrad was a freshman on that 2018 team. Watching guys like current Minnesota Gopher Kasper McIntosh and Indiana Hoosiers Jacob Moran and DJ Washington taught Conrad a few lessons. Some were big, like learning how to generate that drive. Others were less obvious, like remembering to always show up on time and drill hard.

“I saw those guys being leaders. I knew how to fill that role,” he said. “They were never scared to stay after practice. If you need to work on something, you stay after. Don’t be the first one to leave the room.”

Coach Andrew Bradbury calls Conrad “old reliable.”

“He just does the things he’s supposed to do,” Bradbury said.

Oak Forest transfer Jack Coyle is one of Conrad’s practice partners this season. Coyle was a medalist at 138 pounds in Illinois last season.

His arrival initially threw Conrad, who wasn’t sure how they’d both fit into the lineup. He’s come around to realize that steel sharpens steel. Conrad wrestled at 145 pounds at the Portage Duals Saturday.

“Me and Jack, we push each other pretty good,” he said. “He showed up and worked hard. He’s not alien to anyone. He’s being friendly and talking and he’s showing that leadership as a senior, too.”

Bradbury said the goal for Conrad, ranked No. 9 at 138 pounds, is to win his first match in Banker’s Life Fieldhouse and see what happens after that. He was a state qualifier as a junior but was disappointed to not make it to Saturday.

“I want that medal. I want to be on that podium. I’ve seen all those guys before me. I want to be there myself,” Conrad said.

Pair of locals win in Lebanon

Hanover Central’s Skylar Iverson and Illiana Christian’s Faith Vanderlaan represented the area at the Lebanon Girls Invitational Saturday.

Vanderlaan took first place at 113 pounds, pinning Kokomo’s Amaya Bowen at 1:21. Iverson pinned Rochester’s Jadyn Geller in 38 seconds to win at 120.

Chesterton wins in Zionsville

The Trojans won the Eagle Invitation in Zionsville, besting Floyd Central 36-29 in the final round. Chesterton beat Mooresville 66-15 and Edgewood 66-11 in the first two rounds.

Evan Bates won three matches by pin, wrestling twice at 220 pounds and once at 285. Gavin Layman also had three pins. Aidan Torres and Gage DeMarco each had two pins and a major decision.

Merrillville 3-0 at Tom Cameron Duals

The host Pirates won all three duals at the Tom Cameron Super Duals Saturday, topping Lafayette Jefferson 45-33, Lowell 61-12 and Kankakee Valley 48-27. Malik Hall won a sudden victory matchup of ranked 132-pounders 7-5 over KV’s Cole Solomey.

The Kougars beat Lowell 41-24 and lost to Jeff 51-30. Hobart beat Plymouth 56-10 and Highland 67-6 but lost to Carroll 33-32. The Red Devils lost to Jeff 52-30. Highland lost to Plymouth 57-12 and Carroll 72-12.

