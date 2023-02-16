CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A Calumet wrestler won a regional match at Hobart a couple of weeks ago, beating an opponent he’d lost to twice before. He immediately ran to coach Jim Wadkins and the Warriors staff with tears in his eyes.

Wadkins admits he welled up, too.

After 38 years coaching the Warriors, including 33 as head coach, Wadkins is still moved by those moments.

“You can’t pay somebody enough to match what I felt for that kid,” he said. “He gets it. That kid, if we ask him to go knock a wall down, you better come back later and expect to pick up bricks.”

That passion is why Wadkins will be inducted into the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame Sunday.

Wadkins has 440 career wins, 16 conference championships, nine sectional titles and five regional ones. He’s coached 29 state qualifiers, 11 place winners and four state champions. He coached Calumet to winning seasons each of the last 19 years.

His 33 years at the helm is the longest of any coach in any sport in school history.

“There are so many people to thank along the way, so many guys that I stole from,” Wadkins said. “I’ve never been the best coach in my room. I’ve always been fortunate enough to have guys that were better athletes or better about technique than I was but we didn’t care who got the credit. We all worked hard.”

As the years have progressed, Wadkins said he’s become more about motivation and the “paperwork.” He has a stellar reputation for running tournaments like the annual Traicoff Memorial Invitational and Beckham Fall Brawl hosted annually at Calumet.

He said the key to his longevity has been surrounding himself with good assistant coaches. They include people like current Chesterton coach Andy Trevino, Munster administrator Sean Begley, former Franklin Central coach Gary Fox, former Lake Central coach Ryan Alb and many more. The Wadkins coaching tree has deep roots.

“Your role changes. As a young coach, you’re working out every day and banging with the big guys,” he said. “Your body gets beat down and about 10 or 15 years into coaching wrestling, if you’re smart and you don’t want to have knee replacement or shoulder replacement surgery, you’re going to find somebody else to take that banging.”

Wadkins was approached by other schools, at times, but never considered leaving. He’s a Warrior alum, class of 1980. Calumet gave him a path to a career in 1984 before he even had a teaching license.

“It’s home. It’s always been home,” he said. “I never felt like leaving here because I grew up here.”

That loyalty has come back to Wadkins, he said. It’s not uncommon for former Warriors to stop by the wrestling room to say hello. Some even bring their shoes and ask to roll around with the team a bit.

Wadkins said the problems the kids have has changed but, at the heart of it, they’re still the same teenagers he was coaching 30 years ago. Helping to guide young men and women is the thing that makes him most proud.

“I had a coach tell me one time that once you retire, in five or ten years nobody will remember you except when they see the plaque or your name on the wall,” Wadkins said. “If you’ve made an impact on a kid, and it’s positive and he or she can make an impact down the road, that’s a legacy.”

Wadkins isn’t the only area name being honored. Hobart coach and Valparaiso graduate Jason Cook will be inducted as a wrestler, as will Lake Central’s Kyle Ayersman.

Ayersman won state championships in 2010, 2011 and 2012. He finished third as a freshman in 2009 and boasted a high school record of 193-2 before wrestling at Purdue.

Cook was a state title winner at 135 pounds in 2002 and was IHSAA mental attitude award winner that season. He finished second at the state meet the previous two years. Cook also wrestled at Purdue, then coached one year at Fishers in 2018 before leading the Brickies.

The induction ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the 502 Event Centre in Carmel.