Chesterton leads team race at state meet, Crown Point in third

Gage DeMarco’s 4-1 win over Cathedral’s Johnny Parker at 195 pounds may have significant ramifications in the team race. The Irish won the last three team state titles. DeMarco is ranked No. 10 in the division while Parker is No. 4.

Crown Point has 25 points, good for third place behind Chesterton and Evansville Mater Dei. The Bulldogs advanced seven of eight, losing only 106-pounder Evan Cruz.

“We’re confident,” Crown Point senior Stephen Roberson said. “We believe that we have the best eight guys in this tournament. (Cruz) didn’t make it through but we’ve still got our eyes on that blue ring.”

Roberson took a 5-0 decision over Carmel’s Brac Hooper in the 132-pound bracket.

“I wrestled my match. My coaches wanted me to go out there and be more aggressive and that’s what I did,” Roberson said.

In the next round, Roberson will get a rematch with one of his three regular-season losses. He’ll see Brownsburg’s Kysen Montgomery, who won a 6-4 match in the Carnahan Invitational final.

“It was a close one. I’ve been studying film and preparing for this match,” Roberson said. “I’ve been wanting to get a rematch with him.”