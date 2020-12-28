Cole Solomey follows family in wrestling for Kankakee Valley

Cole Solomey knew he made the right decision after he finished seventh in the state at 120 pounds last year.
The Kankakee Valley sophomore considered leaving DeMotte to wrestle for Griffith graduate and former Iowa All American Alex Tsirtsis at Mount Carmel. He decided to stay home and the local reaction when he advanced to the state meet proved to him it was a good move.
“I really wanted to make a difference at home so that’s where I stayed,” Solomey said. “Last year I definitely did that in our town. It was an eye-opener.”
The Solomey family is a wrestling one. Cole’s dad, Mike, wrestled for the Kougars in the 1990s. His older brother Luke graduated in 2017. His cousin Caleb is a 126-pounder at KV right now.
Mike Solomey was a state qualifier at 130 pounds in 1992 but Cole is the first to make the podium.
After an initial look around at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse last season, Solomey made a conscious effort to block out the pomp of the state meet and focus on the mat.
“I knew what I had to do to get to where I wanted to be,” he said. “(My dad) just told me to wrestle how I’ve wrestled all year long and don’t look back.”
Kougars coach Eric Kidwell said Solomey’s strong with his hands and on his feet, adept at creating space with an affinity for the cradle. He recognized those talents when Solomey was coming to youth wrestling camps long before high school.
Kidwell thinks Solomey can advance further than KV graduate Tim Schoonveld, who finished 6th at 182 pounds in 2014.
“The guys can hear me screaming at them all day, but seeing a classmate accomplish what he did as a freshman has really brought the morale of the team up,” Kidwell said. “If they seen him doing what he’s doing and getting good results, there’s more credit to it.”
In addition to making the second day at Banker’s Life last season, Solomey was Northwest Crossroads Conference champion. He beat Merrillville’s Malik Hall in a 5-1 EC Central semistate third-place match.
He sits at 5-2 this year. His only defeats are to Hall, ranked No. 4 in the state at 126 pounds, and Chesterton’s Aidan Torres, ranked No. 9 at 132.
“Both the losses I’ve had, they’ve definitely driven me more than anything,” Solomey said. “Making the podium, that’s definitely my goal but I’m looking for top three.”
Bishop commits to North Central College
Highland senior Leah Bishop committed to North Central College in Naperville, Ill. on Dec. 19. Bishop is the defending 138-pound state champion.
Crown Point 1-2 at Perry Meridian
The Perry Meridian Duals weren’t kind to Crown Point on Dec. 23. The Bulldogs beat Center Grove 45-21 but took close team losses to Columbus East 28-27 and the host Falcons 33-32.
Logan Frazier, Jesse Mendez and Seth Willems each won three matches for CP.
LaPorte 2-1 in home triple dual
LaPorte won two of three duals at it’s home event Wednesday. The Slicers beat Lowell 57-16 and McCutcheon 42-36. Hamilton Heights topped LaPorte 42-36.
Ashton Jackson, Trae Anderson, Jamaal Salary and Jaden Browder were undefeated for the day.