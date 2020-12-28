Cole Solomey follows family in wrestling for Kankakee Valley

Cole Solomey knew he made the right decision after he finished seventh in the state at 120 pounds last year.

The Kankakee Valley sophomore considered leaving DeMotte to wrestle for Griffith graduate and former Iowa All American Alex Tsirtsis at Mount Carmel. He decided to stay home and the local reaction when he advanced to the state meet proved to him it was a good move.

“I really wanted to make a difference at home so that’s where I stayed,” Solomey said. “Last year I definitely did that in our town. It was an eye-opener.”

The Solomey family is a wrestling one. Cole’s dad, Mike, wrestled for the Kougars in the 1990s. His older brother Luke graduated in 2017. His cousin Caleb is a 126-pounder at KV right now.

Mike Solomey was a state qualifier at 130 pounds in 1992 but Cole is the first to make the podium.

After an initial look around at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse last season, Solomey made a conscious effort to block out the pomp of the state meet and focus on the mat.

“I knew what I had to do to get to where I wanted to be,” he said. “(My dad) just told me to wrestle how I’ve wrestled all year long and don’t look back.”