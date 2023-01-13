Crown Point beats Mount Carmel in battle of highly-touted powers

CROWN POINT — Mount Carmel led by five points in the team score and Crown Point had only the Clark brothers left to wrestle at 220 pounds and heavyweight.

Will Clark paced behind the Bulldogs bench as Orlando Cruz won his 195-pound match to give Crown Point a chance. He knew they’d need his points. Coaches and teammates repeatedly approached him.

“They were just saying 'You’re the man. Go get him.' It was motivational stuff,” Clark said. “The coaches were just telling me the only way I could lose the match was if I slam him illegally.”

He proved his coaches right.

Clark made quick work of Nick Naujokas, earning a first-period pin that put the Bulldogs in front and made the home crowd erupt.

“I’ve never wrestled him before. I didn’t even know who I was wrestling tonight,” Clark said. “I just had confidence that I was the better wrestler. I was just going to go out there and keep the roll going, wrestle my best and do what I’ve been doing.”

Paul Clark slammed the door in the heavyweight match, pinning Landon Carter even quicker than his brother. Crown Point won 36-29 after the teams traded the lead for most of the night.

The atmosphere was fitting for a meeting of two teams ranked in the top five in their respective states, with a packed house that included fans standing along the railings atop the Crown Point gym. A DJ, light setup and boisterous student section only added to the environment.

It’s the second time in as many years that the Bulldogs won a dual with Mount Carmel. Crown Point won on the other side of the state line last season.

“It feels good that we took it from them on their turf and then we also came here, fought with them and backed ourselves up on our own turf,” Will Clark said.

The Caravan roster is dotted of Region residents and natives and coached by Griffith legend Alex Tsirtsis. Many of the wrestlers in the gym were very familiar with each other.

“This is kind of a bragging rights for us. We know them really well,” Will Clark said. “It feels good to be friends before the match but then compete like that against people we know. It just makes it that much more fun.”

Before the Clark family pins, the biggest ovation of the night came on Griffin Van Tichelt’s win 6-5 win over Jairo Acuna at 132 pounds.

Van Tichelt and Acuna have been club partners for years. Acuna led 5-4 with about 30 seconds left when Van Tichelt used a Merkle move to earn a late deuce.

“That was crazy,” Van Tichelt said. “I’ve never seen this many people at a wrestling meet. Not even in college do you see this. This is something different.”

The Bulldogs are on a run after winning the Class 4A IHSWCA team state title last weekend, winning duals with Penn, Perry Meridian and Brownsburg. They hope to continue that streak Saturday at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet at LaPorte.

