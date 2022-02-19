Crown Point breaks record with Region's first state wrestling championship in 13 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Crown Point was simply dominant on Saturday at the IHSAA wrestling state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Crown Point won the title with a record 176 points, had three state champions, three runner-ups and three other top-eight finishers. What a day. What a night.

“It feels great,” said Sammy Goin, who won the 152-pound title. “We've been working really hard in the offseason, and we got second my freshman year and fourth as a team last year. Now, we're champs.”

The Bulldogs, who qualified 11 for the state finals, also won their second state title in school history with the first coming in 2009. Brownsburg was runner-up with 105 points, and Evansville Mater Dei took third with 93.

Jesse Mendez (138) won his record-tying fourth state title, and Logan Frazier (126) and Goin also took first. Mendez and Goin finished unbeaten on the season

“Day in and day out we've stepped in line with the best guys in the state, the best guys in the country, so I knew when we came here today we were going to be ready,” Mendez, an Ohio State recruit, said.

Goin said he just kept his hands and feet moving to get to his offense.

“If I get to my attacks and score, then I’ve got nothing to fear.”

Finishing runner-up were freshman Gavin Jendreas (106), Anthony Bahl (152) and Orlando Cruz (182).

“Winning the team title is everything to me,” Cruz said. “I wrestle hard for them, and they wrestle hard for me. We all feed off each other's energy. We all love each other man, and it's a family. … Our seniors, we don't get them next year but the impact they've had on our team is nothing short of incredible and I love them all like they're my brothers. It really meant a lot to win it for them.”

The 176 points scored broke the record of 112 set last year by Evansville Mater Dei, and putting six wrestlers in the championship matches was the most by one team since 1954.

“This year’s team was just awesome,” Will Clark said. “It’s been a fun year with all the great wrestlers on it, and it’s something I’ll never forget — the records we’ve broken. It’s awesome to be a part of a team that’s that great.”

Veteran coach Branden Lorek said it was an “unbelievable” weekend.

“It's a testament to how hard they've worked,” Lorek said. "How hard that our team has worked, what their failings were, what they've sacrificed. I told them early in the year that it was theirs, it was their title to win. They needed to just get down here and take it because they've paid the price through their time and their efforts and all their training, so they deserve this. They were not surprised to break records.”

Also for Crown Point, Paul Clark finished fourth at 220, and his twin brother, Will Clark, took fifth at 195.

“I’m happy with fourth place,” said Paul Clark, a sophomore. “I’m not content with it, but I’m happy with what I did this season. Next season aiming to get better, placing high on the podium.”

Will Clark was trailing Castle’s Jake Purdy 6-4 in the fifth-place match and caught him for a fall in the second period.

“It was just awesome. I can’t describe it,” he said. “I knew going into the match it was going to be hard because he’s a senior ranked No. 2 in the state. I was just going out there and giving it my all the last match of the season.”

Cody Goodwin also won a podium spot, finishing fourth at 160 for Crown Point.

LaPorte junior Ashton Jackson finished a perfect 50-0 in winning the state title at 113. He beat Brownsburg’s Preston Haines 1-0 in the final.

“There wasn’t going to be a ton of fireworks,” Jackson said. “He stays in really good position. What we do is really meticulous so you just got to stay in really good position.”

The winning point came on a penalty assessed to Haines for locking hands.

“There was a lot of really tough, hard hand-fighting,” Jackson said.

River Forest senior Jeffrey Bailey finished his outstanding career with a fifth place finish at 106, defeating Avon’s Luke Rioux in the fifth-place match. Bailey was 39-3 this year and 139-14 in four seasons.

“I didn’t plan on finishing fifth, but it was better than I did last year,” he said. “It feels good though.”

River Forest coach Mark Hidalgo said it’s going to be tough to replace Bailey.

“He’s a great kid,” he said. “He took sixth last year. … We wanted him to win it, but he lost a tough match in the morning. So, ‘Just go go up and finish on top,’ is what I told him. It's tough for me because it's his last match.”

Hobart’s Trevor Schammert finished sixth at 113, while teammate Jacob Simpson also placed sixth at 182.

“We were just talking about career wins list (at Hobart),” said Hobart coach Jason Cook. “It’s number seven for Trevor and number 11 for Jake. … So it’s pretty awesome. It’s a pretty good tribute to these two guys.”

Both are seniors.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to come wrestle down here,” Schammert said. “It feels good to be down here.”

Merrillville junior David Maldonado got seventh place at 126, winning his final match.

“You can’t ever be disappointed in a win,” said coach, and dad, David Moldonado. “It’s good for him to get down here for the experience and still have another year to develop. He had a little ups and downs, but he just improved throughout the year.”

Chesterton junior Aidan Torres took third at 145, defeating Perry Meridian’s Matt Koontz 4-3 in the third-place match. It was a good win for Torres who got pinned in the semifinal match to East Central’s Rider Searcy.

“My semis match didn’t go as planned,” he said. “I was winning and got caught in a headlock. I was pretty upset after that. I had a lot of support from my teammates and coaches.”

He put the loss in the past and got the win for third.

“I focused on that last match and came through with the close win,” he said. “It was pretty heartbreaking (in the semifinal). I spent night after night laying in bed, dreaming of being a state champ, but I got one more year.”

Chesterton senior Gage DeMarco wrapped up his career with a fourth place finish, falling to Franklin Central’s Aataevon Jordan 5-2 in the third-place bout. He said he will miss wrestling a lot.

“There’s just so much about this sport,” he said. “The teammates and the hours spent in the room, getting close to your coaches and traveling to the tournaments. I’ll miss it all.”

Chesterton coach Andrew Trevino said his kids wrestled their tails off.

“They all left it out there,” he said. “Some kids were better than us. Some kids battled right there with us. … I’m proud of these guys.”

Valparaiso senior Connor Svantner finished sixth at 170.

