CROWN POINT — It takes effort at Crown Point to remember that postseason titles are a big deal. The Bulldogs have a lot of trophies.

“We know if we work hard, regional titles will come for us,” senior Orlando Cruz said. “It’s important to not take anything for granted. Every single match is someone who works hard every single day like you. They’re taking it seriously so you should take it seriously. Wrestle hard every single match.”

Crown Point was dominant as it won its fifth consecutive regional title – the 14th in 15 seasons – with 262.5 points in the tournament it hosted Saturday. New Prairie was second, well behind with 103 points. The Bulldogs had nine individual champions.

Cruz earned three technical falls on the day and none of his matches went into a second period. He beat New Prairie's Aidan Ziegler 19-4 in the 182-pound final in only 79 seconds.

It’s the third individual regional title for the Purdue signee.

“My goal is always to score points in all my matches. I know I can get a fast pin and get off the mat but I think it says something when you’re willing to go out there and score as many points as you possibly can,” Cruz said. “I know that’s what the people here like to see, points being put up on the board.”

Freshman Griffin Van Tichelt earned his first regional title in a match that drew perhaps the loudest cheers of the day. He pinned Chesterton’s Hayden DeMarco late in the second period.

“I feel (the crowd) but I keep my mind on the match,” Van Tichelt said. “I use it for a boost of energy but mostly I’m (focusing) on the match.”

LaPorte’s Ashton Jackson, the undefeated top-ranked 120-pounder in Indiana, went the distance with Lowell’s Dominic Brown. Jackson said he was frustrated as Brown slowed the pace in the second period.

“Guys not opening up, that’s just not what I’m here to wrestle for,” Jackson said. “Next week (at semistate) I’m looking to really open it up.”

Jackson pulled out a 5-1 decision. He'll be looking for his third state title in the next two weeks.

“I wanted to really make a statement. I wanted to walk through to the state finals with all pins,” he said. “I’ve got to make up for it at semistate and make a statement down at (Gainbridge Fieldhouse).”

Lake Central finished third as a team with 89. Mason Jones (106) and Chase Kasprzak (152) were regional champions for the Indians, who will send six to the next round.

Chesterton was fourth with 86.5 points, then Lowell at 71.5. The Trojans and Red Devils each advanced seven to semistate while Kankakee Valley and Hanover Central each send three, Wheeler and Valparaiso two and LaPorte and Boone Grove each one.

