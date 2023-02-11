EAST CHICAGO — Everybody in the Crown Point wrestling program is quick to say that things like semistate championships are just one skip of a rock they plan to send all the way to the other side of the pond. A repeat state championship is the aim.

That doesn’t mean that winning at EC Central in impressive fashion Saturday goes without notice. The Bulldogs had 255 team points — more than double second-place Mishawaka — and seven individual title winners.

“This is pretty special, especially because we’ve had a couple of guys go down in unfortunate ways,” junior Paul Clark said. “To come out here and put together a performance like this, with the amount of guys that we had, is just awesome. We have guys stepping up all across the board. It’s great for our team.”

Clark was the heavyweight champion, pinning Highland's Aramis McNutt in the second period.

He was knocked out in the ticket round during his freshman year. As a sophomore, he lost to Penn’s Juan Grange in the semifinals. This is his first semistate title.

“I feel like I had something to prove. Over the last couple weeks, I haven’t really been wrestling the best or what I could be,” Clark said. “I had something to prove, and I proved it today.”

Bulldogs 160-pounder Sam Goin joined an elite club when he won his fourth career semistate title. At Crown Point, that puts his name alongside legends like Jesse Mendez and Jason Trirtsis.

“Those guys are some of the greatest wrestlers that ever came out of Indiana, or even America,” Goin said. “It’s pretty crazy.”

Goin took a 5-0 decision over Penn’s AJ Steenbeke in the final. He said he was a little bit hesitant in the match, not wanting to lose out on joining the four-time champions list.

“He’s a little funky, so I was like ‘I don’t want to do some crazy stuff and end up getting put to my back,’” Goin said. “I was being afraid and I’m kind of upset with myself for that.”

Chesterton will send three wrestlers to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, including 145-pound champion Aidan Torres. He didn’t have to win his final, as Crown Point’s Anthony Bahl was a medical forfeit.

“The amount of time, blood, sweat and tears that I’ve put into this sport, I believe I earned this if somebody wants to go out there and wrestle me or not, I’m getting my hand raised,” Torres said.

He and Bahl will be teammates at Indiana University next year. The pair were friendly, joking together between matches Saturday. They could meet at state.

“Once you get out there and put your headgear on, I’ve made this analogy before that it’s like you’re putting a helmet on for war,” Torres said. “They’re going all out on you, and you’re going all out on them. If it’s my best friend, I don’t want to lose. I don’t like to lose.”

Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey avenged a regional upset loss to New Prairie’s Jeffrey Huyvaert in the 138-pound final. Solomey took a 6-1 decision and looked satisfied as his hand was raised.

“Last weekend, I think I needed that little slap in the face. It motivated me a lot more this week. Being on top for a while, I haven’t had a lot of competition,” Solomey said.

Solomey was ranked No. 1 in the weight class all season. He said a state title next week is the only outcome he’ll accept.

“That’s the one and only goal,” he said.

Crown Point qualified 11 wrestlers for the state. Merrillville will send five, Chesterton 3, Hobart and Lake Central each one and LaPorte, Lowell, River Forest, Kankakee Valley, Griffith, Hanover Central and Highland qualified one wrestler apiece.

