Crown Point escapes Brownsburg to win IHSWCA team state

Maybe the final dual’s most important win was Paul Clark’s over Sam Lapadat at 220 pounds. The Crown Point sophomore watched his twin brother Will get pinned by Brownsburg’s Gunner Henry at 195 pounds in the match before. He knew his points would be vital to the team, with the score sitting at 24-20 and only three matches left.

“I knew I had to at least get a (technical fall),” Paul Clark said. “I went out there and I just wrestled for my team as hard as I could and left 110% on the mat. I knew I could break (Lapadat) so I went out there to just keep going at him.”

Clark nearly got a pin in the first period, led 12-3 after two periods and eventually got that tech fall 19-3. Lorek said nobody wearing red and white was surprised by that outcome.

“If I didn’t wrestle my match, I knew we would’ve lost the meet so I knew I had to go out there and get it done,” Clark said.

Two matches later, Gavin Jendreas wrestled Jake Hockaday at 106 pounds. Jendreas is ranked No. 6 in the weight class and Hockaday is No. 1.

Crown Point’s freshman wasn’t happy with a 14-10 loss, but it was enough to prevent the purple Bulldogs from taking the lead from the red ones.