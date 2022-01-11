Crown Point escapes Brownsburg to win IHSWCA team state

CROWN POINT — For at least a month or so, Crown Point is the unquestioned best Class 4A wrestling team in the state.
The Bulldogs brought home the first-place trophy from the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals Saturday in Brownsburg. They beat the hosts 29-28 in a thrilling final dual.
“It’s huge. It’s duals. It’s not the best two or three individuals. It’s the best team,” coach Branden Lorek said. “That team was us.”
The IHSAA hasn’t hosted a dual state championship since 2012. The annual team champion is determined based on points from the individual state meet.
The IHSWCA Team State Duals are an attempt to replace the dual state meet. Eight teams in four classes are invited to wrestle in a single-day, dual bracket tournament. Hobart also participated in the 3A event in Franklin and finished seventh.
The 4A final was as anticipated. Crown Point is ranked No. 11 in the country as a team. Brownsburg is No. 13.
“It great any time you get to step on the mat with another nationally ranked team. They’re well-coached. They’re well prepared. We knew that going in,” Lorek said. “It’s a big deal for our program, our coaching staff, our wrestlers. They’re just as well organized as we are. Anytime you face a team like that it feels good to get that win.”
Maybe the final dual’s most important win was Paul Clark’s over Sam Lapadat at 220 pounds. The Crown Point sophomore watched his twin brother Will get pinned by Brownsburg’s Gunner Henry at 195 pounds in the match before. He knew his points would be vital to the team, with the score sitting at 24-20 and only three matches left.
“I knew I had to at least get a (technical fall),” Paul Clark said. “I went out there and I just wrestled for my team as hard as I could and left 110% on the mat. I knew I could break (Lapadat) so I went out there to just keep going at him.”
Clark nearly got a pin in the first period, led 12-3 after two periods and eventually got that tech fall 19-3. Lorek said nobody wearing red and white was surprised by that outcome.
“If I didn’t wrestle my match, I knew we would’ve lost the meet so I knew I had to go out there and get it done,” Clark said.
Two matches later, Gavin Jendreas wrestled Jake Hockaday at 106 pounds. Jendreas is ranked No. 6 in the weight class and Hockaday is No. 1.
Crown Point’s freshman wasn’t happy with a 14-10 loss, but it was enough to prevent the purple Bulldogs from taking the lead from the red ones.
“Gavin Jendreas is like a mini-Superman. We know that he can wrestle with anybody in the country,” Lorek said. “Gavin knew that we won when he got off the mat but he wanted to win that match. He’ll have another opportunity down at state.”
That marquee match of the day was when Bulldogs All-American Jesse Mendez wrestled Cathedral’s Zeke Seltzer in the second dual of the bracket. Seltzer, a Missouri commit, is a highly decorated wrestler with two state titles and several national honors on his resume.
Lorek said wrestling was paused on the other mats during that match so wrestlers, coaches, officials and fans could watch Mendez top Seltzer 6-4. It was tied 4-4 in the second period.
“That’s the biggest match in the last five years, maybe. It was cool to be there,” Lorek said. “People, for years, are going to say ‘Were you at Brownsburg when Zeke Seltzer and Jesse Mendez wrestled?’”
Crown Point beat Cathedral 46-28 in the semifinal. The Bulldogs opened the day with a 59-3 win over Carmel.
“This is a really big deal. We’ve been working for it all year,” Paul Clark said. “It’s been what we’ve been going so hard for in the room. We still have another state (meet) to win, too.”