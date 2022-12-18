Crown Point has four winners but finishes second at Carnahan

CROWN POINT — Sam Goin didn’t want anyone in the bleachers at Crown Point’s Carnahan Invite Saturday to leave without experiencing at least a little excitement.

The Bulldogs senior and Indiana commit won a 14-5 major decision over Luke James of St. Paris Graham in the 160-pound final. That made his total two pins and two majors for the day, ensuring there was plenty of action when he was on the mat.

Goin had three takedowns in the first period and two in each of the other two in his win over James.

“It was a good day. I had fun. I was just out there trying to score points and have fun,” he said. “I was trying to put on a show for the audience. It’s boring watching a 1-0 match. I was just trying to make it fun.”

The Carnahan has become a premier high school wrestling event in recent years, with top teams from around the Midwest traveling to the Lake County hub to participate.

As a team, the Bulldogs fell just short of St. Edwards from Lakewood, Ohio. The Eagles finished with 223 points to the host’s 219.

St. Edwards only had two individual winners to the Bulldogs’ four, but nine Eagles finished in the top three. Crown Point had only six on the top three steps of the podium.

“Some of these teams are really good,” Goin said. “We brought some good teams to have a battle on our home ground. Instead of driving to them, they came to us.”

Besides Goin, Anthony Rinehart won at 152 pounds, Will Clark at 220 pounds and Paul Clark at heavyweight. Anthony White was second at 195 and Logan Frazier was third at 126.

Rinehart pinned Marmion Academy’s Collin Carrigan in the third period of his final. The score of that one was 2-0 going into the final two minutes, with Carrigan getting a fleeing the mat penalty in the first period and Rinehart tallying an escape in the second.

“In the third period, he chose bottom. Top’s my game. I just went to work,” Rinehart said. “I turned him a few times, broke him down a little then I hit the power half and I stuck him.”

Rinehart said he began the day feeling a little under the weather but got some fluids and recovered quickly. The sophomore’s closest match was his first, a 3-2 win over Homewood Flossmoor’s Jermaine Butler.

Carrigan beat Rinehart 10-2 in the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals last fall. Rinehart said he’s become a better wrestler since then. His family moved from Zionsville to Crown Point before this season.

“Crown Point. That’s the difference,” he said. “It’s helped me a lot, my teammates, my coaches. It’s great.”

Hebron and Wheeler were the other Region teams present. They finished 14th and 15th.

PHOTOS: Crown Point hosts Carnahan Wrestling Invite