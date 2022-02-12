Crown Point in control at semistate, send 11 to Indianapolis

EAST CHICAGO — Crown Point took one step closer to a goal it’s had for several seasons, controlling the EC Central Semistate Saturday.

The Bulldogs advanced 11 wrestlers to the state meet, finishing with 253 points. Penn was second with 106, followed by Merrillville with 79.5.

“I think we’ve got a really good shot at winning state. We’ve got a really special, young team,” senior Jesse Mendez said. “I’ll forever be grateful for my teammates and my coaches. I wanted to show that you can be a great wrestler in Indiana and not have to go to Illinois.”

The All-American and Ohio State signee needed a total of less than three minutes to get three pins in his first three matches of the day.

The final against Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey went into the second period before Mendez won his fourth semistate championship with a 20-5 technical fall.

“I really respect (Solomey) for trying to chase me down and chase the best competition,” Mendez said. “You only get better wrestling somebody who’s better than you. Him chasing me down, I really respect him for it.”

Mendez aims to be the 10th four-time state championship in Indiana history next week.

“It’s a stepping stone I put out for myself at a young age, be a four-time state champ and then go on to college and win four NCAAs, then Olympic and world titles,” he said. “This is the first stepping stone of those big goals I set for myself.”

Bulldogs freshman Gavin Jendreas cruised through the 106-pound bracket with two pins and a 15-0 technical fall over Portages E’Shawn Tolbert in the final.

Jendreas competed with the poise of a much older wrestler, racking up four near falls against Tolbert.

“I’ll wrestle in the semistate finals the same way I’m wrestling a kid who’s never won a match. I know I can always go six minutes,” he said. “It’s been the goal all year to go win state and now I’m one step closer.”

Chesterton sophomore Hayden DeMarco won a 12-5 match over Munster’s Christopher Bohn in the 120-pound final. He’ll go back to state, where he finished sixth at 113 pounds as a freshman.

DeMarco said he got prepared by watching club drill partner Ashton Jackson of LaPorte with the 113-pound final 6-0 over Hobart’s Trevor Schammert in the match before.

“I love when I get to watch him. It pumps me up a lot watching him right before I wrestle,” DeMarco said. “It gets me in the mood and I just go. I feel like I can’t be stopped out there once I get that groove going.”

DeMarco is one of three Trojans headed to Indianapolis. The Trojans nearly pulled off an upset team win last year, finishing second at state.

“The team is still good but it’s just not what it’s been in the past. Coming out here, winning these big tournaments and having those good seeds in the state tournament, not only do I get happy for it but it helps the other kids in the room,” DeMarco said. “They know ‘This kid won semistate. If I can take him down, I can take anybody down in my weight class.’ It doesn’t just help me.”

Hobart and Merrillville each advanced four, Lake Central three, Portage two and River Forest, LaPorte, Munster, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Highland and Valparaiso each move on one.

Crown Point will be one of the favorites in Gainbridge Fieldhouse next weekend. The Bulldogs know it won’t be an easy task to get the area’s first team state championship since they won it in 2009.

“We wanted to get 14 but we’re still happy with how it’s turning out. Getting 11 to state is a big deal,” Jendreas said. “Everyone’s points matter (at state). Indiana is tough. Center Grove and Brownsburg are tough. Everyone down there matters.”

