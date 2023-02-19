INDIANAPOLIS — With a result surprising to absolutely no one, Crown Point continued to prove why they are the top dogs of Indiana high school wrestling, running away with the team title for the second year in a row.

Eedging out other powerhouse wrestling programs such as Brownsburg and Center Grove, Crown Point advanced nine wrestlers into the second day of competition, with four of those wrestlers finding themselves under the lights to challenge for a state title.

Seniors Sam Goin (160), Cody Goodwin (170), Orlando Cruz (182) and junior Will Clark (220) left Gainbridge Fieldhouse as state champions at their respective weight classes, with Goin claiming his second consecutive title, and Goodwin, Cruz and Clark all picking up the first title of their careers.

Seniors Sam Goin and Orlando Cruz looked especially impressive during their senior campaigns as the overwhelming favorites to win their respective weight classes. Orlando Cruz, who is committed to wrestle at Purdue this fall, went on one of most impressive state tournament runs in recent years, tech falling nine opponents and pinning five of them, along with a 5-4 decision against nationally ranked De’Alcapon Veazy of Fort Wayne Snider.

Sam Goin earned 47 total points in four matches this weekend, earning a major decision, two pins, and a 23-8 tech fall over No. 2 ranked Logan Farnell of Maconaquah. Goin’s rapid wrestling pace paid off big time in the state championship match as he recorded one of two falls across the entire finals lineup.

Will Clark claimed the other fall of state finals lineup with a first period fall over McCutcheon’s Cole Chicoine at 220, making his first state championship finish, as well as being the only champion from Crown Point to return next year.

As the only underdog from Crown Point heading into the finals, Cody Goodwin pulled a huge upset against No. 1 Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South, using an impressive second-period rideout and a reversal in the third period to complete an upset win at 170 with a 2-1 victory.

Despite Ruhlman’s impressive resume, Goodwin looked at his finals appearances as a sign of weakness.

“I looked at everything about him being in the finals as a plus, because he’s lost the past two (finals matches) to Crown Point wrestlers, but I knew if I just wrestled my match and controlled what happened, I’d come out on top,” Goodwin said.

Other Crown Point wrestlers making the podium included seventh placer Logan Haney at 106, fifth placer Gavin Jendreas at 113, third placer Logan Frazier at 126, third placer Anthony Bahl at 145, and third placer Paul Clark at 285.

Jendreas suffered an especially brutal loss when facing the No. 1 wrestler in the state, Preston Haines of Brownsburg, just barely missing out on the win. Despite this loss, Jendreas gutted out a consolation semifinal and fifth place match performance that saw him get the next best thing, which resulted in crucial team points for Crown Point.

“I just had to do it for the team,” Jendreas said about his run back to fifth. “It’s hard to wrestle back when you’re battling demons but sometimes what has to be done has to be done.”

Two-time state champion Ashton Jackson of LaPorte came agonizingly close to making history with a three-peat state title, but was stopped by Brownsburg’s Jake Hockaday at 120 lbs. Despite the loss, Jackson ends his career with three state finals appearances and two state titles, a performance that solidifies him as the best wrestler to come through LaPorte High School.

After a state runner-up finish last year to the pound-for-pound No. 1 in the country, Cole Solomey came back with a razor focus that earned him a state championship, taking out Avon’s Cheaney Schoeff and Center Grove’s Reese Courtney en route to a top of the podium finish that happened in dominant fashion.

Coming into the state series, Solomey was the favorite to win the title as the No. 1 ranked wrestler at the weight class and held an undefeated record, but a loss to New Prairie’s Jeffrey Huyvaert motivated Solomey to pull through and avenge his loss at semistate, before continuing his momentum through an impressive state run.

Aiden Torres ends a dominant senior campaign with an undefeated season and a state title, with an absolute tear through the 145 bracket that included a fall in the Friday night match, a 9-5 decision in the quarterfinals, a tech fall in the semifinals and an 11-2 major decision in the state championship match to win the tournament. Torres was rarely tested this season and proved that there was nobody in the state of Indiana that could bring a challenge to him in his first appearance under the lights.

Merrillville brings home a pair of state placers in fourth placer David Maldonado at 132 and seventh placer Adrian Pellot at 152. Maldonado broke through into the semis for the first time with a fall over New Haven’s Easton Doster, before falling in the semifinal match and then the 3third place match in a competitive 4-1 match against a returning state champ in Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central.

Adrian Pellot made the most of his young career as a sophomore by winning a pair of matches this weekend, with a Friday night win over Carter Richardson of Noblesville and a 7-2 decision in the seventh place match against Carroll’s Jackson Todd. Look for Pellot to continue to make waves in the next couple of years.

There are several Division I commits who will look to populate the lineups of several top tier college wrestling programs in the next couple of years. Purdue adds three state champs to their lineup with Ashton Jackson, Cole Solomey and Orlando Cruz, while Indiana adds a pair of 145 studs in Aiden Torres and Anthony Bahl along with two-time state champion Sam Goin. Four-time state placer and previous state champ Logan Frazier plans to continue his wrestling career out of state at Virginia Tech.

Other wrestlers from the Region having impressive runs this weekend included Griffith’s Connor Cervantes, who pulled off Friday night upset over No. 3 in the state Evan Tilton of Hamilton Heights and continued with a 7-0 decision over Laish Detwiler of Goshen to make the semis before eventually falling to fourth.

Lake Central’s Mason Jones also capped off an impressive run by placing fifth, losing his only match of the tournament by two points to eventual runner-up Nate Rioux of Avon, but pulled through in an overtime match in the fifth place match to end his season with a win.

Highland heavyweight Aramis McNutt also finished his season with a fifth place spot on the podium, also suffering only one loss in the tournament to the eventual runner up, claiming a 3-2 decision and a second period fall in the consolation semis and 5th place match respectively to cap off an impressive junior campaign.

