Two days after winning a Greco-Roman gold medal at the Cadets Pan-American Championships, Crown Point standout wrestler Jesse Mendez cruised to the gold medal in the freestyle event at the same competition on Sunday in Morelia, Mexico.
Mendez, a sophomore-to-be with the Bulldogs, won all four of his matches 10-0 in the 60-kilogram weight class. In the final he defeated Mexico's Jan Lopez Solis. He beat Peru's Aseph Sanchez Huaroto in the semifinals.
Mendez also defeated Lopez Solis and Brazil's Guilherme Pires Negreiros in his group matches.
Mendez was part of a U.S. team that went 34-2 in all matches and accumulated 245 points to finish first out of 10 nations. Mexico finished second with 138 points and Canada was third (134). In all, nine of the 10 U.S. wrestlers earned gold.
As a freshman, Mendez won the IHSAA state title at 126 pounds and didn't lose a match all season.