Crown Point seniors think they can be better than record-breaking state champion

CROWN POINT — If Crown Point’s wrestling class of 2023 accomplishes nothing this season, the additions it made to the Bulldogs trophy cases and names on the wall would still be impressive.

Anthony Bahl, Orlando Cruz, Logan Frazier, Cody Goodwin and Sam Goin played big roles for a dominant state championship team as juniors. Those five own a combined 11 individual state medals earned over 12 state qualifications. Goin and Frazier each won state championships last year.

They’ve got one more chapter to write, though.

“They’re setting their own legacy. Last year was last year. This is a new team,” coach Branden Lorek said. “These guys have every opportunity to create their own.”

Part of that legacy will be moving on from Jesse Mendez, who is now at Ohio State. He was one of the biggest names in the country in high school wrestling and the face of the program the last few years. This litter of Bulldogs said they learned a lot from being in the room with one of the best to ever step onto a mat in the Region. They’re ready to step out of that shadow, though.

“I think we’re the best we’ve ever been. It’s crazy to say without the No. 1 kid in the country, anymore, but I seriously think we’re the best we’ve ever been,” Cruz said. “We saw what he did as a leader and that gives us a frame for how we can be. It's our time to shine.”

Frazier thinks the team could have eight individual champions. Last year’s group had three as it poured in a record 178 points at the state meet.

Bahl and Goin will each wrestle at Indiana. Frazier is committed to Virginia Tech. Cruz is still taking college visits but will be on Division I mats.

“That can make you a lot more motivated to work hard because I look next to me and see Sam Goin, former state champ. I want what he had,” Bahl said. “You become who you’re with.”

This senior group had the respect of the room even as underclassmen but that took on another level during morning workouts in August. Goin said they’ve learned when to be the good cop and when to be the bad one with younger teammates. They're molding this team into their image.

“Last year was a hard-working room but now we’re responsible for setting that pace,” Frazier said. “Honestly, I think the freshmen came in here and thought it was going to be all fun and games but now they realize it’s serious. This is what we do.”

Crown Point will be tested with maybe the most difficult schedule in the state. In addition to all the biggest events in Indiana, they’ll host Mt. Carmel for a dual the night before the Duneland Athletic Conference meet.

The Bulldogs will also travel to Ohio for the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, maybe the most prestigious high school event in the nation. Brownsburg is the only other Indiana school that will be there and it’s not expected to bring a full team.

Lorek said the aim of building that slate is to have his team wrestle in the most difficult environments possible so that the state series isn’t overwhelming.

“When you’re coming across a kid (in the postseason) who’s undefeated and you have four or five losses, but your losses are to guys who are ranked in the nation, you’ve been tested. (Your opponent is) not really battle-tested,” Bahl said.

All of this is part of what Crown Point wrestling has become, the Bulldogs say. What was built over the last few years now has to be maintained and that’s a responsibility that this senior class doesn’t ignore.

“This is not just any other high school wrestling team. There’s something special here and it’s on us to carry that on,” Bahl said. “We make sure all the other guys are working toward that.”

The next step is living up to another preseason No. 1 ranking and adding a few more memories to the wrestling room wall and trophy case.

“Nothing’s given. We’re not champs, yet,” Goin said. “We won it last year but this year’s still up for grabs.”