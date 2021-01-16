Crown Point takes DAC title meet without Chesterton

Estrada, who wrestled at Lincoln Way East in Illinois last year, took a 15-5 major decision over Valparaiso’s Aidan Pollitt in his final.

“The spotlight (for the championship match) is pretty awesome. It’s not really like that in Illinois,” he said. “I’ve heard when the fans are here it can be even crazier.”

No spectators were allowed into the Crown Point gym.

Merrillville finished second with 213 team points.

Pirates 220-pounder Jason Streck tallied a pair of first-period pins in his only work for the day. He earned a fall on Crown Point’s Paul Clark in 48 seconds in the final.

Streck said he was disappointed he missed an opportunity to grapple with Chesterton’s Evan Bates, who wrestled heavyweight when the teams dueled during the regular season. The pair are likely to see each other several times during the postseason.

Bates is ranked No. 1 in the division. Streck is No. 3.

“I want to wrestle the good guys, the top guys, to show where I am in the state right now,” Streck said. “It’s all right. We’re going to see him later on and show him what we’re working with.”