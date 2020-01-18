VALPARAISO — Crown Point’s Sam Goin and Lake Central’s Johnny Cortez are in the same wrestling club. They’ve trained together a lot for a long time.
But Saturday at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet was the first time the two had met in a competitive format.
Goin, ranked No. 2 in the state at 106 pounds, got the better of his partner with a pin at 2 minutes, 35 seconds. The Bulldogs won the meet with 212.5 points.
“A bunch of the older guys have the (conference champion) patches on their letterman’s jackets. I look up to those guys and I train hard like they do,” the Bulldogs freshman said. “(Cortez) took me down for a second, and I thought ‘Man, we need six (points from a pin) to beat Chesterton.’”
Goin had a reason for the sluggish start to his match.
“I think I ate a sandwich too close to match time,” he said. “I could still feel it in my stomach, and I was a little sore.”
Crown Point senior Noah Hollendonner won an eventful 11-1 final over Isaac Hegwood from Portage. Both were wrestling with bad intentions.
“I was mad, because I had a close match with him before. It was the first match of the year, and I know I can do better,” Hollendonner said. “I feel like I wrestle better like that. The angrier I get, the more I push the pace, the more I want to shoot on him, want to take him down and beat him. I love wrestling guys with energy.”
CP had six champions.
Chesterton finished second with 203 points. The Trojans put four wrestlers on the top of the podium, including 138-pound junior Ethan Kaiser.
Kaiser overcame an early deficit to pin Merrillville’s Anthony Rivera in the second period.
“He wasn’t on top of me in the first match (earlier in the season). So, when he got on top of me, I was kind of surprised,” Kaiser said.
In another meeting of state-ranked wrestlers, Merrillville’s Khris Walton beat Valparaiso’s Colin Kwiatkowski 5-1. Walton came into the match ranked No. 9, while Kwiatkowski was No. 6.
It was the first time the two had ever wrestled. Kwiatkowski was 31-0.
“I just wanted to go and give him a challenge,” Walton said. “I came in seeded third and that really motivated me to try to make it to the finals and try to beat him.”
The Pirates were third with 181 points, followed by Portage with 180.5. Lake Central was next with 164.