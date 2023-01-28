Crown Point wins 21st straight team sectional title

CROWN POINT — Anyone born before Crown Point’s sectional championship streak can legally purchase alcohol.

The host Bulldogs won their 21st consecutive team title Saturday with an eye-popping 337.5 points. All 14 Crown Point wrestlers advanced to the finals and nine of them took first place.

“It’s one step on the road to the state title. It’s just business from here,” sophomore Gavin Jendreas said. “It’s one step closer to the ultimate goal.”

Jendreas was the 113-pound champ, earning the fall over Lake Central’s Mario Orueta in one minute and 31 seconds. The two also wrestled at the Duneland Athletic Conference championships a week ago with a similar result.

“We’re obviously trying to win so everyone does their part. A sectional title just comes along with that,” Jendreas said. “Last year, we walked out of here with 14 champs. We fell a little short of that today but I think our guys that need to will make the adjustments and we’ll be good for 14 regional champs this year.”

Freshman Griffin Van Tichelt echoed Jendreas. He pinned Lowell’s Dalton Robson in the first period of the 132-pound final.

“(A sectional title) does mean something to me but I know I have something better coming,” Van Tichelt said. “I’m hoping to advance big time, win a regional title and semistate and then a state title.”

Lake Central was second with 206 points. Mason Jones won the 106-pound title for the Indians with a 6-4 win over Bulldogs freshman Logan Haney.

Jones finished second to Jendreas at both the sectional and regional last season.

“It feels good to be up here after last year being runner up at everything,” Jones said. “It shows that I’ve been working hard and improving every day in the room.”

A takedown at the literal last second of the third period was the difference for Jones Saturday. He said Haney was trying to roll, which opened some opportunities for Jones to catch him on his back.

“I just had to sink my hips back on that last one. I didn’t know how much time was left so I was going to look for the fall,” Jones said. “I looked up and there was only two seconds left, so that was the end.”

Lowell finished third with 180 points. Dominic Brown won the day's closest final, with Crown Point’s Sonny Sessa taking him to the ultimate tiebreaker round at 120 pounds. It took seven periods.

Sessa was dejected after the final buzzer.

“He brought the heat. He wanted it just as badly as I did but in the end I had to grit it out,” Brown said. “One of my coaches, Andrew Howe, he’s big on that. You have to get in there and do what it takes, do what you’ve got to do.”

Hanover Central was fourth with 152 points, followed by Kankakee Valley with 104, Boone Grove with 98, Hebron with 84, Wheeler with 52 and Illiana Christian with 26.

Lake Central advanced 11 to the regional. The Red Devils will send nine and Hanover Central seven. Boone Grove, Hebron and Kankakee Valley will each advance four while Wheeler sends two on and Illiana one.

