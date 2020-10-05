Crown Point wrestler Mendez proves ‘Who’s No. 1’ at 138 pounds

There’s no longer any doubt about who the best 138-pounder in the nation could be.

Crown Point wrestler Jesse Mendez erased it over the weekend, winning FloWrestling’s “Who’s No. 1” tournament against the best competition in the country.

“This is the tournament I’ve been wanting to win since I first started wrestling when I was 7,” Mendez said. “It’s really awesome to be able to compete in this event and win it for my hometown, win it for Indiana. It feels good.”

Who’s No. 1 is an annual tournament pitting the top-ranked high school wrestlers against each other hosted by FloWrestling. The event was in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

Mendez, a two-time state champion for the Bulldogs, came back late in the third period of the final match with Warren (Illinois) wrestler and Northwestern commit Joel Vandervere.

Vandervere jumped out with a double-leg takedown and led 2-0 after the first period. Vandervere picked bottom and then escaped in the second period, leaving Mendez in a 3-0 hole.

Mendez earned a takedown, gave up a point and tallied another to force overtime 4-4. In the extra period, Mendez landed a mat return to win 6-4 sudden victory.