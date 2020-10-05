Crown Point wrestler Mendez proves ‘Who’s No. 1’ at 138 pounds

There’s no longer any doubt about who the best 138-pounder in the nation could be.
Crown Point wrestler Jesse Mendez erased it over the weekend, winning FloWrestling’s “Who’s No. 1” tournament against the best competition in the country.
“This is the tournament I’ve been wanting to win since I first started wrestling when I was 7,” Mendez said. “It’s really awesome to be able to compete in this event and win it for my hometown, win it for Indiana. It feels good.”
Who’s No. 1 is an annual tournament pitting the top-ranked high school wrestlers against each other hosted by FloWrestling. The event was in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.
Mendez, a two-time state champion for the Bulldogs, came back late in the third period of the final match with Warren (Illinois) wrestler and Northwestern commit Joel Vandervere.
Vandervere jumped out with a double-leg takedown and led 2-0 after the first period. Vandervere picked bottom and then escaped in the second period, leaving Mendez in a 3-0 hole.
Mendez earned a takedown, gave up a point and tallied another to force overtime 4-4. In the extra period, Mendez landed a mat return to win 6-4 sudden victory.
He threw his arms out and then pounded his chest in celebration.
“I felt like I came out flat-footed in the first couple seconds of the match. Then, I felt like everything we’ve been working on these last couple months all synced together," Mendez said. "I really feel like I reached a new stride."
The focus in his recent training is better movement with his hands and feet and trying to get opponents to bite on his fakes, Mendez said.
“I definitely feel like I hit a new level,” he said. “Everything is piecing together. It just feels so good that everything is paying off.”
Crown Point police and fire departments met and escorted Mendez as he drove back into town Sunday. A group of about 100 greeted him at the downtown square, including several picture- and autograph-seeking youngsters.
“It’s just awesome. Crown Point’s always been on my back, supporting me throughout my journey,” Mendez said. “Getting to give back to the community, helping little kids out and taking pictures with everybody, it was awesome.”
