Crown Point wrestler Nick Tattini picks Duke

CROWN POINT — A second Crown Point wrestler made a Division I commitment in a little more than a week when Nick Tattini gave his pledge to Duke on Tuesday.

“I just feel like it was the perfect combination of academics and athletics,” Tattini said. “Duke was always the frontrunner.”

Last week, Tattini’s Bulldogs teammate Logan Frazier committed to Virginia Tech.

Tattini visited the Durham, North Carolina, campus about a month ago, he said. He also considered Wabash.

“Obviously, it’s Division I. The athletics are always very good but seeing it (put Duke over the top),” he said said. “Now I have to worry less about the search for a college in the spring and summer when it’s getting very close.”

Tattini was a state qualifier at 138 pounds as a sophomore but didn’t make the podium. He was Duneland Athletic Conference champion at 170 last season. He was runner up in March at the Indiana State Wrestling Association Folkstyle state meet.

At Duke, he’ll likely bump up to 165. The Blue Devils have qualified for the NCAA tournament for 11 consecutive seasons. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.