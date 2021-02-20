Crown Point's Jesse Mendez caps career with third state title

INDIANAPOLIS — It only took Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez a minute to grab his third state IHSAA wrestling state title and cap off an undefeated 34-0 junior season Saturday. With a fall in the first period against Bloomington South's Delaney Ruhlman, Mendez became the 39th wrestler in Indiana history to take home three state titles.
Crown Point coach Branden Lorek said Mendez was a leader and the backbone of the Crown Point team this season. He said Mendez never complained about the circumstances of this season and the team took his lead.
“Every year he gets, it’s a step closer to what he wanted as a freshman coming into Crown Point,” Lorek said. “We’re happy that he was able to achieve that.”
Chesterton led the team title race after Friday's matches with 36 points. Crown Point was third at that point with 25, and the Bulldogs were out of the race for first place before the finals got started, finishing fourth.
“Effort, hustle and a good attitude gets you to do big things and sometimes you just come up a little short,” Lorek said. “And this morning I think we came up on the short end a little more than we wanted to.”
On the other hand, Chesterton was able to keep pace with the leaders and went into the finals down one point to Evansville Mater Dei, 104-103. Chesterton 120-pounder Sergio Lemley came out with a win against Crown Point’s Logan Frazier, giving them a three-point lead over Mater Dei. Lemley is now a two-time state champion. The sophomore transferred from Mount Carmel and won the 113-pound Class 3A state championship in Illinois last year.
However, Chesterton 152-pounder Brock Ellis lost in overtime in the team’s last opportunity to score points and left the door open for Mater Dei, which would win two more individual titles and secure the team title.
LaPorte sophomore Asthon Jackson took home a state title in the 106-pound weight class. He was LaPorte’s first winner in the state finals since Matt Graham in 1994.
Jackson said his goal moving forward is to get titles his junior and senior years.
“It’s just taking it one match at a time, and having the chance to compete feels awesome,” he said.
The seats at Bankers Life Fieldhouse were mostly empty Saturday. With only family allowed to attend due to the pandemic, it was a mere peanut gallery with clusters of people screaming at their wrestlers while others watched in silence.
While Jackson was being tended to for a lip bleed, two fans took advantage of the quiet crowd and introduced themselves from opposite sides of the nosebleeds. After the two men — Aaron and Tony — finished getting acquainted, the sophomore 106-pounder Jackson would seal the deal on his championship win over Cathedral’s Evan Dickey.