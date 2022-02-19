Crown Point's Jesse Mendez makes history as 10th to four-peat in state wrestling

INDIANAPOLIS — Relentless.

That’s how Crown Point senior Jesse Mendez describes his style of wrestling. Mendez capped his stellar four-year wrestling career with his fourth individual state title with a pin of Kankakee Valley junior Cole Solomey on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Solomey was the first Kankakee Valley wrestler to ever make it to a state championship match.

In the process Mendez joins an exclusive club, becoming just the 10th wrestler in IHSAA history to become a four-time state champion. That elite class includes Griffith’s Alex Tsirtsis (2001-04) and Angel Escobedo (2002-05) and Crown Point’s Jason Tsirtsis (2009-12).

“(Alex) Tsirtsis is the reason I wanted to do this,” Mendez said. “He’s been my childhood coach, and I set out at a young age to do this, and I wanted to do it better than him. Now we move on to college and try to win four national titles.”

Mendez said he just focuses on getting better every day.

“Wrestling with my teammates, trying to chase those team titles with guys like (Logan) Frazier, trying to get the best look we can,” he said.

Mendez, who started wrestling when he was 7, won at 126 pounds as a freshman, 132 as a sophomore and 138 as a junior and senior.

Mendez said it was amazing to top off the four titles with a team title.

“It's definitely a special way to end it,” he said. “I wanted to end it with my team. I think we set the team points record so yeah, it's definitely something special that in my fourth title, the team got full blue rings.”

It’s also about hard work for Mendez and his teammates.

“We put the work in and there's nobody in the state or the country that works harder than us,” he said. “When it comes down to it, we’ll step our toe to that line. When it comes down to it, we’re greedy.”

Mendez is a smart wrestler on top of being relentless.

“I'm going to be in your face all six minutes, but I think I'm also like I’m super technical and I could pick my moments while consistently being in your face so it's a good combination of both," Mendez said. "I think it's good I give a lot of guys trouble.”

Mendez will be making it tough on opponents at the next level, as he signed with Ohio State and will wrestle at 141 pounds.

“It was a tough decision,” he said of his college choice. “But I know I made the right choice. I’m excited to be a Buckeye.”

Teammate Sammy Goin said Mendez is ultra competitive.

“You take him down, he's trying to beat you up,” he said. “He's coming back. Yeah, he's really competitive. Like, basically you're fighting him the whole practice.”

Crown Point coach Branden Lorek said Mendez is a phenomenal person.

“He trains tirelessly,” he said. “He’s dedicated. He’s a student of the sport, and I’m just super proud of him. It’s just a testament to his wrestling abilities.”

It’s been a process that has been more than 10 years in the making. When Mendez started wrestling at that young age, he caught the bug and gave up football and baseball to concentrate solely on wrestling.

“I wanted to be really good at wrestling,” he said. “I like the individuality. There’s no one to blame but yourself. How much work you put in it, shows. It’s like that integrity. You’ve got to work hard when no one is looking so you can shine in front of thousands.”

Mendez said he is forever grateful to the Crown Point faithful.

“We have the best fans in the state,” he said. “Day in and day out I constantly have the support behind me. Now coming back from being No. 1, they're there to see me. Our boosters, they're awesome. I couldn't be more grateful.”

PHOTOS: 2022 IHSAA state wrestling finals Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_1 Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez wins the 138-pound state title during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday … Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_2 Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez works to pin Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey in the third round during the their championship match at 138 pounds du… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_3 Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez works to pin Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey in the third round during the their championship match at 138 pounds du… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_4 Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez works against Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey during the their championship match at 138 pounds during the wrestling… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_5 Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez works against Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey during the their championship match at 138 pounds during the wrestling… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_6 Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez works against Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey during the their championship match at 138 pounds during the wrestling… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_7 Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez gets a hug from coach Bill Hawkins after winning the 138-pound state title during the wrestling State Finals at Gai… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_8 Crown Point celebrates their team wrestling title at the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday evening. Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_9 Crown Point celebrates their team wrestling title at the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday evening. Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_ Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez wins the 138-pound state title during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday … Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_11 Crown Point’s Samuel Goin hugs coach Vince Sessa after winning the state title at 152 pounds against Bloomington South’s Delaney Ruhlman durin… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_12 Crown Point’s Gavin Jendreas comes off the mat with coaches Bill Hawkins and Vince Sessa after losing the 106-pound championship match 4-3 aga… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_13 Crown Point’s Samuel Goin wins the state title at 152 pounds against Bloomington South’s Delaney Ruhlman during the wrestling State Finals at … Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_14 Crown Point’s Samuel Goin controls Bloomington South’s Delaney Ruhlman in the state title match at 152 pounds during the wrestling State Final… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_15 Crown Point’s Anthony Bahl and Cathedral’s Zeke Seltzer battle during the final match at 132 pounds during the wrestling State Finals at Gainb… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_16 Crown Point’s Logan Frazier gets a hug from coach Bill Hawkins after winning at 126 pounds during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fie… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_17 Crown Point’s Logan Frazier wins his match over Whiteland’s Joey Butler at 126 pounds during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhou… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_18 Crown Point’s Logan Frazier controls Whiteland’s Joey Butler in the 126-pound final during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_19 LaPorte’s Ashton Jackson celebrates his victory at 113 pounds during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Satur… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_20 LaPorte’s Ashton Jackson works on Rochester’s Preston Haines in the 113-pound championship match during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbrid… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_21 LaPorte’s Ashton Jackson goes up against Rochester’s Preston Haines in the 113-pound championship match during the wrestling State Finals at G… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_22 Chesterton’s Gage DeMarco wrestles Aataevon Jordan in the third place match at 195 pounds during wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhou… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_23 Hobart’s Jacob Simpson at 182 pounds works against Southridge’s Reid Schroeder in fifth-place match during the wrestling State Finals at Gainb… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_24 Valparaiso’s Connor Svantner wrestles in the fifth-place match against Jimtown’s Landon Buchanon at 170 pounds during the wrestling State Fina… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_25 Crown Point’s Cody Goodwin works against Avon’s Landon Bee in the third-place at 160 pounds match during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbri… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_26 Crown Point’s Paul Clark works against Evansville Mater Dei’s Nate Critchfield in the third-place match at 220 pounds during the wrestling Sta… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_27 Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez is introduced before the start of the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday evening. Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_28 Crown Point’s Logan Frazier wins his match over Whiteland’s Joey Butler ready for their match at 126 pounds during the wrestling State Finals … Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_29 Crown Point coaches Darden Shurg and Brandon Lorek watch a match in the semifinals during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse … Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_30 Crown Point’s William Clark celebrates his win in the fifth-place match at 195 during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in I… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_31 Merrillville’s David Maldonado gets his medal for his seventh place finish at 126 pounds during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Field… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_32 Chesterton’s Aidan Torres tries to take down Perry Meridian’s Matthew Koontz in the third place match at 145 pounds during the wrestling State… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_33 Crown Point’s Orlando Cruz works against Center Grove’s Drake Buchanan in the final match at 182 pounds during the wrestling State Finals at G… Uploaded-images 022022-spt-wre-state_34 Crown Point’s Gavin Jendreas tries to bring down Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg in the 106 pound championship match during the wrestling State Fi… Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS —

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.