Crown Point's Jesse Mendez, three-time state champ, commits to Ohio State

Gavin Brown and Seth Shumate are also highly-ranked members of the class of 2022.

“You want to be surrounded by guys who have the same mentality as you. You don’t reach the goals they’ve reached in high school without having that same mentality,” Mendez said. “Being around guys like that, I know I’m going to reach the goals I have set out and I know I can help them reach their goals.”

Bouzakis and Mendez will likely drill and wrestle in practice. The two have already done some training together.

“Nic’s a hammer and I’m really excited to get in the room with him,” Mendez said. “He’s a winner.”

Mendez is already one of the most decorated high school wrestlers in Region history with a three-year high school record of 114-1. He has state titles at 126, 132 and 138 pounds. He holds multiple national titles, as well.

The knee is fully healthy and he’s been at full go for about two weeks. He's ready to make a run at a fourth state title, for which he's a heavy favorite.