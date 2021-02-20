Crown Point's Jesse Mendez wins third straight state title

INDIANAPOLIS — It only took Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez a minute to grab his third state IHSAA wrestling state title and cap off an undefeated 34-0 junior season Saturday. With a fall in the first period against Bloomington South's Delaney Ruhlman, Mendez became the 39th wrestler in Indiana history to take home three state titles.

Crown Point coach Branden Lorek said Mendez was a leader and the backbone of the Crown Point team this season. He said Mendez never complained about the circumstances of this season and the team took his lead.

“Every year he gets, it’s a step closer to what he wanted as a freshman coming into Crown Point,” Lorek said. “We’re happy that he was able to achieve that.”

Chesterton led the team title race after Friday's matches with 36 points. Crown Point was third at that point with 25, and the Bulldogs were out of the race for first place before the finals got started, finishing fourth.

“Effort, hustle and a good attitude gets you to do big things and sometimes you just come up a little short,” Lorek said. “And this morning I think we came up on the short end a little more than we wanted to.”